Ramsey set to miss rest of season

Cardiff City are set to be without midfielder Aaron Ramsey for their final three games of the season.

Injuries have limited the Wales captain to just 13 appearances since his return to his boyhood club last summer.

Ramsey has managed only one start since returning from a calf injury in March, and the 33-year-old is now facing another spell out of action.

"He had a grade two strain which means three weeks minimum, which means the season is finished for him," said manager Erol Bulut.

"A long time he has been away. For a long time, many of our main players have not been with us. This breaks our neck this season.

"We are in a good run then we get injuries. It's not easy to replace them."

Wales face Slovakia in a friendly on 9 June but Bulut would rather Ramsey did not play.

"I think for him, we have to be honest, he had an injury, he came back and got another injury and now he needs to get fit," the former Fenerbahce boss added.

"I think he needs to prepare himself for the new season and not think about the national team, whether he will play or not.

"Health is most important for a football player, so he needs to focus on getting fit and starting the new season well with Cardiff City."