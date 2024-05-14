Rams sign third-rounder Blake Corum, six other draft picks

The Rams have most of their 2024 draft class under contract.

Second-round pick Braden Fiske agreed to terms on his four-year rookie deal late last week and he officially signed it on Monday. The NFL's transaction report shows that the defensive tackle had plenty of company.

Third-round running back Blake Corum headed up a group of six other picks who signed with the team. All four of the team's sixth-rounders — defensive tackle Tyler Davis, kicker Joshua Karty, wide receiver Jordan Whittington, and center Beaux Limmer — and seventh-round tackle K.T. Leveston also got their contracts done.

Corum is expected to complement Kyren Williams after a stellar career at Michigan and Karty will have a shot at the kicking job while the other players will likely be vying for depth roles.

Three other picks, including first-round defensive end Jared Verse, remain unsigned in Los Angeles.