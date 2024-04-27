Rams select Washington State OLB Brennan Jackson with 154th overall pick

After a long wait between picks in Rounds 3 and 5, the Los Angeles Rams got back on the clock at No. 154 overall and added to their pass rush. With that selection, the Rams drafted Brennan Jackson, an edge rusher from Washington State.

He’s the second outside linebacker the Rams have drafted this week, fortifying one of the weakest positions on their roster. Jackson was highly productive at Washington State, recording 8.5 sacks last season and six in 2022, totaling 24.5 tackles for a loss in the last two years.

He joins Jared Verse, Byron Young, Michael Hoecht, Ochaun Mathis and Nick Hampton in the Rams’ outside linebacker room, and he’ll have a chance to contribute early on.

At 6-foot-4 and 264 pounds, he looks the part of an NFL edge rusher and he has the athleticism to match, running a 4.69 in the 40 and jumping 33.5 inches in the vertical.

