Rams salary cap update: How much space does LA have ahead of the draft?

Last offseason was all about departures for the Los Angeles Rams, but it’s been a completely different story this year. They’ve not only retained many of their own free agents, but they’ve gone out and made some significant additions to the team.

Some of their biggest signings were Jonah Jackson, Colby Parkinson, Kamren Curl and Tre’Davious White, along with the extension given to standout guard Kevin Dotson.

There’s still plenty of work for the Rams to do and they’ll have 11 picks to work with in the draft this year, but they’ve done an excellent job filling out the roster after a surprisingly good season in 2023.

Not only do the Rams have nearly a dozen draft picks, but they still have enough cap space to sign a few more veterans if they’d like to. With White’s contract now on the books, Over The Cap provided an update on the Rams’ current cap space.

According to OTC, the Rams have $11.55 million in cap space available. That ranks 18th in the NFL. When you factor in the incoming draft class, which is expected to take up about $3.82 million in cap room, the Rams have $7.72 million in effective cap space. That’s also 18th in the league.

That’s not a significant amount, but with the way the Rams have structured contracts this offseason, they would be able to add at least one more veteran in free agency. The only two players they signed this offseason with 2024 cap hits larger than $4.67 million are Jonah Jackson ($13.67 million) and Dotson ($12.67 million).

The Rams could also free up $19.9 million by restructuring Matthew Stafford’s contract, though that seems highly unlikely to happen at this point.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire