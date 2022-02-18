Rams request to interview LSU’s Cortez Hankton for OC job

The Los Angeles Rams are searching for their next offensive coordinator after Kevin O’Connell was hired as the Vikings’ head coach this week. They’ve known for a few weeks that he was going to leave Los Angeles for the Vikings, but now it’s official.

The Rams are eyeing LSU wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton for their offensive coordinator vacancy, requesting to interview him for the job. Hankton replaced Joe Brady at LSU after Brady made the jump to the NFL.

Hankton previously worked as Georgia’s passing game coordinator before being hired by LSU last month.