Rams-Ravens injury report: Leonard Floyd, Lamar Jackson questionable

The Rams are relatively healthy heading into Sunday’s game against the Ravens, but the same can’t be said about Baltimore. The final injury report of the week looks very different for both teams, leaving the Ravens potentially without quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson is listed as questionable for the Ravens after missing practice on Thursday and Friday. John Harbaugh wouldn’t rule him out, saying “there’s a chance” he could play. But it seems likely that Tyler Huntley will get the start for Baltimore.

For the Rams, there are four players listed as questionable. Taylor Rapp, Greg Gaines, Leonard Floyd and Cam Akers are all questionable to play, though McVay sounds confident that Rapp and Gaines will play. He said Akers is unlikely to suit up, however.

Ben Powers and Anthony Averett have already been ruled out for the Ravens, while Odafe Oweh is doubtful. Those are key losses for Baltimore against a good Rams team.

Marquise Brown didn’t practice Thursday or Friday due to an illness and he is also questionable. He’s the Ravens’ top receiver and a big-play threat down the field.