Rams’ Quentin Lake participating in NFL’s broadcasting bootcamp

Quentin Lake is only entering his third season in the NFL but he’s wisely exploring off-field opportunities that are available to him. This week, Lake is one of the many current and former players taking part in the league’s broadcasting bootcamp, which is now known as the Broadcasting and Media Workshop.

The workshop gives players a chance to test the waters in the media industry with a three-day session that focuses on broadcasting on TV, as well as radio and podcasting. Also participating this week are Raheem Mostert, Andy Dalton, Chris Harris Jr., Tyrann Mathieu and Cameron Jordan.

Check out the photo of the full group below.

The 2024 group @NFL for Broadcasting Bootcamp. Game day today….lets see if we can put to work what we’ve learned! We get to call 2 different parts of 2 different games for Radio & TV + a studio portion. pic.twitter.com/iARsdRqtYI — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) April 11, 2024

Lake attended UCLA and earned a degree in sociology, but he seems to have an eye on the broadcasting industry, which could potentially turn into a career after he’s done playing in the NFL.

Or, he could venture into that space while he’s still suiting up on Sundays like Cameron Jordan has.

