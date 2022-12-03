Rams QB Matthew Stafford placed on IR, potentially out for season

Starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve due to a lingering neck strain, the Los Angeles Rams announced Saturday.

That move designates Stafford to miss at least four games. The Rams are currently 3-8, with only six games remaining in their regular season.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Reserve/Injured QB Matthew Stafford

• Activated, from Reserve LB Daniel Hardy

• Activated, from Practice Squad RB Malcolm Brown, DE T.J. Carter

• Signed to Active Roster LB Keir Thomas, WR Austin Trammell — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 3, 2022

Though the veteran quarterback began the year facing questions about the state of his damaged elbow, head and neck injuries have caused him the most trouble.

Stafford left a loss to the New Orleans Saints early after taking a sack, which prompted the team to evaluate him for a concussion. He missed two games in concussion protocol.

On Friday, head coach Sean McVay announced that Stafford was cleared from concussion protocol, but wouldn’t start for the team’s Week 13 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks because of his neck.

“What we’ve got to figure out is with six games remaining, how much is he going to be available and what’s the best step for him?” McVay said on Friday.

McVay made it clear that the priority is Stafford’s health, even when he’s cleared medically from the neck strain.

“He can be upset with me, but I think he knows I have his best interest and we have his best interest [in mind],” McVay said. “And if that’s the case, then that’s definitely a possibility. But he’s going to want to play.”

🚨LIVE: HC Sean McVay + DB Jalen Ramsey address the media ahead of matchup vs. Seahawks. https://t.co/fnIMNlfkki — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 2, 2022

If Stafford's season is indeed over, he finishes with 2,087 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions. That record marks the fewest yards and touchdowns he’s had in a season where he played at least eight games.

The reigning Super Bowl champions are also missing stars Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp who are out with injuries, more reason to potentially not rush Stafford back for the final two games of a season that has not gone according to plan.