Rams legend Jim Everett is all-in on Steve Avila’s move to center

It is never an easy thing to change positions, especially on the offensive line. For Rams lineman Steve Avila, his second season in the NFL begins with a new and daunting challenge.

Avila starred at left guard during his rookie year, establishing himself as an anchor for the Sean McVay offense for years to come. A member of the PFWA All-Rookie team, Avila was also an All-American at TCU during his senior season.

However, in 2024, Avila is being moved to center, a position he hasn’t played since his junior year in college. I had the pleasure of speaking with Rams legend Jim Everett over the weekend about Avila and what he sees in the young lineman, and Everett is all-in on the move.

“Honestly, we haven’t had a power center since McVay has been here. Very creative but the interior of this line is exactly what you have to be like to beat the Niners,” Everett told Rams Wire.

Everett’s view of building a strong interior offensive line is shared by the Rams, who re-signed Kevin Dotson and brought in Jonah Jackson to flank Avila.

Of course, the transition to center has its physical challenges, but it also comes with a whole new set of mental obstacles, as well. Not only will Avila be responsible for calling the checks on the line and pointing out assignments and protections, but he will also need to develop a deeper relationship with Matthew Stafford.

I asked Everett, “As a quarterback in the NFL, could you provide some insight into what the process looks like for Matthew Stafford and Steve Avila in building that QB-center relationship?”

Everett’s response was one of confidence.

“It’s a special relationship but Steve’s a natural and while it’s totally expected to have a few hiccups, they’ll do fine together,” he said.

Only time will tell if Everett’s words come true but based on Avila’s play and the experienced players around him, it seems like the former Rams quarterback is right on the money with his expectations.

