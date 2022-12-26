Rams embarrass Broncos 51-14 in Christmas Day blowout

Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams was a Christmas nightmare for the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos found themselves trailing 31-6 at halftime and they weren’t able to pull off a comeback in the second half as the Rams coasted to a 51-14 win.

Denver quarterback Russell Wilson had his worst game as a Bronco, completing just 15-of-27 passes for 214 yards with one garbage-time touchdown and three bad interceptions. Wilson was also sacked six times in the loss.

Brett Rypien replaced Wilson in the fourth quarter and promptly threw a pick-six.

It was a game to forget for the Broncos, but wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (100-plus receiving yards) and tight end Greg Dulcich (one touchdown) stood out in the loss.

After an ugly loss in L.A., Denver is now set to go on the road to face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17 before wrapping up the season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 18.

