Rams-Cardinals takeaways: Healthy dose of Kyren Williams needed for L.A. playoff run

Kyren Williams scores one of his two touchdowns as Rams teammate Puka Nacua (17) signals TD. (Matt York / Associated Press)

The Rams defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 37-14, on Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

What we learned from a victory that improved the Rams’ record to 5-6 and kept them in the playoff hunt:

Kyren Williams must remain physically sound

The Rams' Kyren Williams celebrates one of his two touchdowns against the Cardinals. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Williams returned from injured reserve and picked up where he left off: With a career-best performance against the Cardinals, 204 yards from scrimmage.

Williams rushed for 143 yards in 16 carries, including a 56-yard run. He also caught six passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns.

It was his first game since Oct. 15, when he rushed for a career-best 158 yards in a victory over the Cardinals.

In between, the Rams went 1-3.

So Williams’ ability to run effectively and catch the ball in the flat and on screen passes makes a huge difference for coach/play-caller Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford and the Rams offense.

So does tough running by Royce Freeman, who rushed for 77 yards in 13 carries.

Consider: The Rams won easily on a day that Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua combined for seven catches for 45 yards.

Kupp, attempting to play through a right ankle sprain, hobbled after aggravating the injury in the first quarter.

Tyler Higbee is still a threat inside the 20-yard line

Rams tight end Tyler Higbee scores one of his two touchdowns against the Cardinals. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

Higbee, a mainstay of the offense for seven-plus seasons, caught his first two touchdown passes of the season.

Higbee’s seven-yard touchdown in the first quarter gave the Rams a 7-0 lead. His five-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter put the Rams ahead, 14-8.

He finished with five catches for 29 yards.

Rookie Davis Allen had only one catch, but his six-yard reception on third-and-five set up Higbee’s second touchdown.

McVay must go deep with Tutu Atwell

Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell hauls in a 42-yard reception as Cardinals cornerback Starling Thomas V covers. (Matt York / Associated Press)

On the third play of the game, the speedy Atwell got behind the defense and caught a 42-yard pass from Stafford. The play set up the Rams’ first touchdown.

It was the second time in two weeks that Atwell stretched the defense. In a 17-16 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Atwell drew a pass-interference penalty that resulted in a 45-yard gain.

On Sunday, Atwell made other key receptions. He finished with three catches for 76 yards.

Safety Jordan Fuller makes plays on the ball

Rams safety Jordan Fuller (4) breaks up a pass intended for the Cardinals' Marquise Brown. (Matt York / Associated Press)

Fuller, a fourth-year pro, is most often praised for his leadership. Early in the season, he forced several fumbles and intercepted a pass.

On Sunday, he thwarted several threats by breaking up four passes by Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kobie Turner, a third-round draft pick from Wake Forest, also was a big contributor on defense. He recorded two sacks to increase his season total to four.

Rams still kicking this around

Placekicker Lucas Havrisik is still striving for consistency. Last week, he kicked what proved to be the game-winning field goal against the Seahawks.

On Sunday, he missed a 50-yard attempt, made a 24-yard attempt and made four of five extra-point attempts.

The Rams won in a rout, so the miscues did not prove costly.

