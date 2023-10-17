Rams announce season-ticket prices will increase in 2024

The Rams announced on Tuesday that for the first time since 2021 there will be an increase in season-ticker prices. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

In the last three years, the Rams won a Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, experienced the worst Super Bowl hangover in NFL history and have begun this season with a 3-3 record.

Throughout that period, Rams season-ticket prices remained the same.

On Tuesday, the Rams sent correspondence to season-ticket holders informing them that prices would increase for the 2024 season.

It is the first increase since prices for the 2021 season were announced in 2018, the team said.

“Using market data and trying to understand what the price of tickets should be, we thought a price increase was reasonable overall,” Kevin Demoff, the Rams’ chief operating officer, said during a videoconference with reporters. “Given the context of normally teams raise ticket prices each year — we haven’t for three years — this is a pretty moderate increase coming off three years without an increase.”

For the last three seasons, season-ticket packages ranged from $600 to $3,750, according to the Rams. That range will be from $720 to $4,050, the team said.

Home opponents next season are the Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and an NFC East and an AFC West opponent to be determined.

The Rams also will introduce two new programs.

A “Ticket Turnover Program” enables season-ticket holders to sell back tickets for as many as three games for a credit toward the next season.

Dan August, executive vice president of consumer revenue and strategy, said the program resulted from season-ticket member survey feedback, and that the team was “trying to find the benefit for them to not have to always look at the secondary market if they know in advance they can’t make it” to certain games.

A food and non-alcoholic beverage discount program will enable members to receive price breaks on game days ranging from 15% to 30% depending on membership level, the team said.

The Rams play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams are in the playoff hunt despite a significant offseason pullback in spending on retaining and acquiring star players.

Demoff pointed to the Rams' full complement of draft picks in 2024 — including a first-round pick for the first time since 2016 — near $50 million in salary cap space that the Rams will have to “invest in new players and make the kinds of trades we made,” he said.

“This year was always about taking pain that was created by that Super Bowl run — if there was to be pain — making sure we would be able to spend at those levels moving forward,” he said.

Rams add running backs

With running backs Kyren Williams and Ronnie Rivers out because of injuries, the Rams activated Royce Freeman to the roster and signed Darrell Henderson to the practice squad, the team announced.

Henderson played for the Rams for three-plus seasons after the Rams selected him in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He was released last November.

Henderson rushed for 1,742 yards and scored 17 touchdowns in 50 games, including 28 starts. He had his best season in 2021, when he rushed for 688 yards in 10 games and scored eight touchdowns.

The Rams also agreed to terms with running back Myles Gaskin, who was on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad, people with knowledge of the situation said.

Gaskin, a fifth-year pro, played four seasons for the Miami Dolphins. His best season was 2021 when he rushed for 612 yards and three touchdowns and caught four touchdown passes.

