Rams' 26-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks by the numbers

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford talks with head coach Sean McVay, who is 4-1 in Thursday games. (Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 26-17 victory over the Seahawks in Seattle:

0

Third-down conversions for both teams in the first half. The Rams had five attempts and the Seahawks had two.

16

Sacks by the Rams’ Aaron Donald in 15 games against the Seahawks, including the playoffs. Donald sacked Russell Wilson in the third quarter.

4-1

Rams’ record in Thursday games under coach Sean McVay, the loss coming in Seattle in 2019.

46

Consecutive extra points made by the Rams’ Matt Gay until his kick struck the upright in the third quarter. He also booted two kickoffs out of bounds for penalties.

7-1

Seahawks’ record when wearing their “action green” jerseys.

4

Consecutive games the Seahawks’ defense has allowed 450-plus yards, a franchise record.

RAMS 0 3 13 10 — 26



Seattle 0 7 0 10 — 17

Second Quarter

Seattle — Metcalf 19 pass from Wilson (Myers kick), 9:04. Drive: 3 plays, 83 yards, 1:37. Key Play: Wilson 14 pass to Hart. Seattle 7, RAMS 0.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 31 yards, 1:08. Drive: 15 plays, 63 yards, 7:56. Key Plays: Atwell kick return to L.A. Rams 24; Michel 15 run; Michel 1 run on 3rd-and-2; Michel 2 run on 4th-and-1. Seattle 7, RAMS 3.

Third Quarter

RAMS — Henderson 5 run (kick failed), 7:56. Drive: 8 plays, 96 yards, 3:07. Key Plays: Stafford 9 pass to R.Woods on 3rd-and-3; Stafford 68 pass to D. Jackson on 3rd-and-10. RAMS 9, Seattle 7.

RAMS — Higbee 13 pass from Stafford (Gay kick), 4:46. Drive: 5 plays, 82 yards, 2:05. Key Plays: Stafford 20 pass to R.Woods; Stafford 20 pass to R.Woods; Henderson 29 run. RAMS 16, Seattle 7.

Fourth Quarter

Seattle — Metcalf 23 pass from Smith (Myers kick), 9:16. Drive: 10 plays, 98 yards, 5:26. Key Plays: Smith 17 pass to Metcalf; Dallas 2 run on 3rd-and-1; Smith 21 pass to Dissly. RAMS 16, Seattle 14.

RAMS — Michel 2 run (Gay kick), 6:08. Drive: 7 plays, 73 yards, 3:08. Key Plays: Atwell kick return to L.A. Rams 27; Stafford 24 pass to R.Woods; Stafford 33 pass to Kupp; Stafford 13 pass to Kupp. RAMS 23, Seattle 14.

Seattle — Field goal Myers 32, 2:45. Drive: 12 plays, 46 yards, 3:23. Key Plays: Smith 14 pass to Metcalf on 3rd-and-10; Smith 20 pass to Collins. RAMS 23, Seattle 17.

RAMS — Field goal Gay 47, :24. Drive: 4 plays, 3 yards, 1:38. Key Plays: Scott 3 interception return to Seattle 32; Henderson 4 run on 3rd-and-11. RAMS 26, Seattle 17.

Individual Leaders

RUSHING — RAMS, Henderson 17-82, Michel 11-37, Stafford 1-(minus 1). Seattle, Collins 15-47, Smith 3-23, Wilson 2-10, Dallas 4-7, Homer 1-5.

PASSING — RAMS, Stafford 25-37-1-365. Seattle, Wilson 11-16-1-152, Smith 10-17-1-131.

RECEIVING — RAMS, Woods 12-150, Kupp 7-92, Higbee 2-14, D.Jackson 1-68, Henderson 1-17, Jefferson 1-16, Michel 1-8. Seattle, Metcalf 5-98, Lockett 5-57, Dallas 2-32, Dissly 2-29, Collins 2-25, Hart 2-19, Homer 1-13, Swain 1-9, Parkinson 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS — Seattle, Myers 35.





