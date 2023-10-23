Rams' 24-17 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the numbers

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua tries to run past Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson during the Rams' 24-17 loss Sunday at SoFi Stadium. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Breaking down the notable numbers behind the Rams' 24-17 home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday:

1-10

Record for the Steelers against the Rams in Los Angeles with the franchise based in the City of Angels.

91

Yards offense for the Steelers in the first half, when they failed to convert a third down. They converted four of seven in the second half.

135

Yards rushing for the Rams, whose ground attack is often their failing. Yet, they outgained Pittsburgh by 49 yards on the ground and averaged 4.4 yards per carry, compared to 3.0 for the visitors.

-1

The Rams lost the turnover battle and although there was only one in the game, the interception on the first drive of the second half by T.J. Watt at the 31 and a 24-yard return led to a Steelers touchdown and their 10-9 lead.

154

Yards receiving for Rams rookie Puka Nakua, who had another outstanding game with eight catches on 12 targets. He averaged 19.3 yards per catch.

Summary

Pittsburgh 0 3 7 14 — 24



RAMS 0 9 8 0 — 17

Second Quarter





Pittsburgh — Field goal Boswell 53, 14:51. Drive: 8 plays, 22 yards, 3:44. Key plays: Pickett 14 pass to Di.Johnson, Pickett 12 pass to Co.Heyward.

RAMS— Field goal Maher 41, 5:56. Drive: 8 plays, 38 yards, 4:11. Key play: Stafford 22 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-11.

RAMS — Atwell 31 pass from Stafford (kick failed), :17. Drive: 8 plays, 88 yards, 3:29. Key plays: Stafford 36 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-3, Henderson 5 run on 3rd-and-1.

Third Quarter





Pittsburgh — Pickett 1 run (Boswell kick), 13:19. Drive: 3 plays, 7 yards, 1:25. Key play: Watt 24 interception return to RAMS 7.

RAMS — Henderson 1 run (Kupp pass from Stafford), 8:57. Drive: 10 plays, 75 yards, 4:22. Key plays: Stafford 32 pass to Nacua, Stafford 20 pass to Nacua on 3rd-and-7.

Fourth Quarter





Pittsburgh — Warren 13 run (Boswell kick), 13:49. Drive: 5 plays, 59 yards, 2:33. Key play: Pickett 39 pass to Di.Johnson on 3rd-and-8.

Pittsburgh — Harris 3 run (Boswell kick), 7:20. Drive: 10 plays, 80 yards, 5:16. Key plays: Pickett 2 run on 3rd-and-1, Pickett 21 pass to Pickens, Harris 10 run, Pickett 11 pass to Di.Johnson, Pickett 11 pass to Co.Heyward.

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS





RUSHING: PITTSBURGH, Harris 14-53, Warren 6-32, Austin 1-1, Pickett 8-0. RAMS, Freeman 12-66, Henderson 18-61, Stafford 1-8.

PASSING: PITTSBURGH, Pickett 17-25-0-230. RAMS, Stafford 14-29-1-231.

RECEIVING: PITTSBURGH, Pickens 5-107, D.Johnson 5-79, Harris 3-15, Co.Heyward 2-23, A.Robinson 1-7, Warren 1-(minus 1). RAMS, Nacua 8-154, Kupp 2-29, Atwell 1-31, Higbee 1-7, Henderson 1-5, Hopkins 1-5.

PUNT RETURNS: PITTSBURGH, Austin 3-14. RAMS, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS: PITTSBURGH, Igwebuike 1-15. RAMS, Trammell 1-12.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS: PITTSBURGH, M.Fitzpatrick 6-5-0, Kazee 4-3-0, Neal 4-0-0, Holcomb 3-5-0, Adams 3-1-0, Peterson 3-0-0, Roberts 3-0-0, Ogunjobi 2-2-1, Porter 2-1-0, Ni.Herbig 2-0-1, Highsmith 2-0-0, Alexander 1-1-0, Sullivan 1-0-0, Watt 1-0-0, Wallace 0-3-0, Leal 0-2-0. RAMS, Hoecht 4-3-2, Lake 4-2-0, Durant 4-1-0, Fuller 3-2-0, Rozeboom 3-2-0, Witherspoon 3-1-0, Young 3-0-0, Yeast 2-4-0, Jones 1-3-0, Turner 1-2-0, J.Williams 1-1-0, Durden 1-0-0, D.Johnson 1-0-0, Donald 0-4-0, E.Brown 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS: PITTSBURGH, Watt 1-24. RAMS, None.

FIELD GOALS MISSED: RAMS, Maher 53, Maher 51.

Officials — Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Steve Woods, HL Jim Mello, LJ Tripp Sutter, FJ Jeff Shears, SJ Frank Steratore, BJ Grantis Bell, Replay Kevin Stine.

Attendance — 73,471.

