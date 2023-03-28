Rams 2023 Draft Prospect Profile: Nick Broeker (IOL, Ole Miss)

Having a strong offensive line unit can lead to long-term success in the NFL. The Los Angeles Rams struggled with continuity and consistency in 2022 due to injuries and other factors, leading to them allowing 59 sacks (most in the Sean McVay era).

In the interior of the offensive line, the Rams have lost David Edwards and Austin Corbett in back-to-back offseasons, while Logan Bruss figures to compete for a role after missing his entire rookie campaign in 2022. Brian Allen agreed to a reworked deal with the Rams recently, but that shouldn’t prevent them from addressing the center spot if the opportunity becomes available.

If the Rams want to take an interior offensive lineman in the mid-to-late rounds of the 2023 NFL draft, Nick Broeker out of Ole Miss is worth a look.

Background

Broeker was a three-year starter at Ole Miss and made the switch from offensive tackle to guard during his collegiate career. In his four years playing for the Rebels, Broeker never missed a game and he made 36 total starts (23 at LT, 13 at LG).

After a productive career at Ole Miss, Broeker attended the Senior Bowl this offseason. Broeker also managed to post a 5.27 40-yard dash (13th among IOL) and a 4.70 20-yard shuttle (6th among IOL).

How he fits the Rams

Broeker is an efficient blocker with his hands and he’s aggressive at finishing blocks in the interior. While he isn’t a supreme athlete or a lengthy interior lineman, Broeker’s ability in the run game should entice teams as he enters the NFL.

McVay likely wants to improve in the run game this season and the Rams could use more strength in the interior to aid the ground attack. While Broeker needs to improve as a pass blocker, he would bring some nastiness to the trenches for the Rams.

Draft projection

Due to not being a superb athlete in the interior, Broeker isn’t projected to be one of the first offensive linemen off of the board in the 2023 NFL draft. The majority of mock drafts have Broeker being taken somewhere in the fourth-to-sixth-round range.

The Rams have eight of their 11 picks in this year’s draft taking place on Day 3. With no fourth-round pick, the Rams will either need to have Broeker fall to the fifth round or they’d need to trade up to ensure they get the Ole Miss product if he’s a prospect they like.

