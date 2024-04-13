Rampant Newcastle expose Tottenham to dent their Champions League hopes

Newcastle United celebrate after Fabian Schär scored the fourth goal of the afternoon - Getty Images/Stu Forster

Newcastle United exposed a softness to Tottenham Hotspur’s Champions League credentials as they tore Ange Postecoglou defence apart and made it 10 points from a possible 12 since the international break.

The victory was a reminder of just how dangerous Eddie Howe’s side can be, especially at home and this hugely impressive performance lifted them above West Ham and Manchester United into sixth albeit before those two play this weekend.

Spurs fell apart in the first half, conceding twice in the space of just 94 seconds, with centre back Micky van de Ven left on his backside by both Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon before they smashed the ball home.

Tottenham’s high defensive line looked suicidal against the pace of Isak, Gordon and Harvey Barnes and the visitors were fortunate even more damage was not done before half time as they lost their organisation and focus.

When Isak made it 3-0 early in the second half, running on to looping pass over the head of the hapless Van de Ven, Spurs were in disarray, lacking fight as well as a threat. They conceded a late fourth when Fabian Schar was gifted a free header at a corner.

Postecoglu, stood in silence. He looked out of ideas on the touchline having lost the tactical battle against Howe. The Spurs players - who lost 6-1 on their last visit to St James’ Park – crumbled again in front of a typically partisan home crowd.

Spurs’ afternoon was summed up by James Maddison, who was goaded and jeered by the Newcastle fans as he left the pitch midway through the second half. The England international, who turned down a move to Newcastle before signing for Spurs, had been full of chat in the opening exchanges and had looked to wind up the home crowd at the start of the contest before disappearing from it on the pitch.

Spurs arrived with swagger and plenty of hype. They left looking embarrassed, well beaten and facing some tough questions about their ability to finish in the top four.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur: As it happened . . .

02:34 PM BST

Who needs possession?

02:31 PM BST

VIDEO: Tottenham players frustrated at the final whistle

02:27 PM BST

FULL TIME: Newcastle United 4 Tottenham 0

St James’ Park is in full voice as they celebrate a brilliant win and keeps them in the hunt for European football next season.

Clinical from Isak and Gordon unstoppable. Tottenham, on the other hand, were extremely disappointing. They had no answer to the home side.

02:23 PM BST

93mins: Newcastle United 4 Tottenham 0

Final two Newcastle subs:

Off - Bruno Guimaraes and Schar

On - Dummett and White

02:20 PM BST

90mins: Newcastle United 4 Tottenham 0

Five minutes of additional time added on.

Assuming it stays like this, this is Spurs’ worst defeat since... the 6-1 here almost one year ago.

02:19 PM BST

88mins: Newcastle United 4 Tottenham 0

Double Newcastle change:

Off - Barnes and Anderson

On - Hall and Ritchie

02:17 PM BST

86mins: Newcastle United 4 Tottenham 0 GOAL

An emphatic end to the day. Newcastle have caused problems for Tottenham all day from corners.

Another whipped in delivery from Gordon and Schar rises to meet it and head the ball into the far corner.

Newcastle have been excellent from start to finish.

02:14 PM BST

84mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

11 attempts at goal for Tottenham but they have rarely looked like scoring. After today they have two weeks without a game before the north London derby against Arsenal.

02:11 PM BST

80mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Krafth hits the post with a bouncing effort after Tottenham failed to clear the ball.

Moments later, Maddison’s day is done and Newcastle fans let him have it as he jogs off. Lo Celso comes on in his place.

02:07 PM BST

77mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Warm round of applause for Murphy as he comes off to be replaced by Livramento.

02:03 PM BST

74mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Classy touch from Dan Burn

02:02 PM BST

71mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Work to do for Postecoglou...

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou looks dejected - Reuters/Scott Heppell

01:59 PM BST

69mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Ambitious effort from distance by Maddison but the ball flies high and wide of the Newcastle goal.

01:55 PM BST

65mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

As it stands, Villa have moved move Tottenham without even playing due to goal difference.

It’s been a terrible day defensively for the away side.

01:52 PM BST

62mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Anderson almost adds another as he beats his man before firing low towards the near post but his shot is well saved.

01:51 PM BST

61mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Maddison receives a yellow card after a high foot catches Murphy in the back. No Var check. That would be an orange card for me.

01:50 PM BST

59mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

It has been one-way traffic but Johnson has a sight at goal for Tottenham but blazes over.

01:49 PM BST

57mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Tottenham subs:

Off - Bissouma, Son, Bentancur

On - Hojberg, Sarr, Kulusevski

Spurs captain taken off before the hour. Wow.

01:48 PM BST

‘Spurs’ high defensive line has been destroyed’

Micky Van de Ven is having a shocker here. Left on his backside twice in the first half by Isak and Gordon to put Newcastle 2-0 up in the first half he has just been comfortably out sprinted by Isak running onto a simple ball over the top of his head to make it 3-0.

Spurs’ high defensive line has been destroyed by Newcastle speed in attack.

01:45 PM BST

55mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Romero clatters into Bruno with a rash challenge. Tottenham are all over the place. Triple change is incoming...

01:44 PM BST

53mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0

Newcastle fans want a penalty for handball on Emerson but the referee says no and VAR confirm it.

01:42 PM BST

50mins: Newcastle United 3 Tottenham 0 GOAL

Isak can’t miss at the moment. Shocking defending again from Van de Ven. Isak spins past him in his own half and races away from the Dutch defender.

He closes in on the goal and finishes expertly again. Turning into a bad day for Tottenham.

Eight goals in his last six home games now.

01:39 PM BST

49mins: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

Injury problem for Porro. Emerson Royal is taking off his substitute bib off. Looks like a muscle problem for the Spanish right back.

Early change for the away side.

01:37 PM BST

48mins: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

Bissouma booked for a foul on halfway on Longstaff. No more than that necessary I think.

01:35 PM BST

Second half: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

We’re back underway. No changes for Tottenham which is a bit of a surprise. Up to those on the pitch to fix their mess.

01:33 PM BST

‘A soft underbelly to Spurs’

This first half has exposed a soft underbelly to Spurs who conceded two goals in the space of 94 seconds and are probably fortunate they have not gone in at half time even further behind. Newcastle turned the screw and Spurs could not cope with them at all.

The visitors have got to chase the game now and that will leave them even more exposed to counter attacks. Howe has won the tactical battle with Postecoglou so far

01:32 PM BST

Two errors and a yellow card = a half to forget for Van de Ven

Alexander Isak scores Newcastle's first goal as Micky van de Ven goes down - Getty Images/George Wood

01:27 PM BST

World class Isak

Alexander Isak is the first player to score 20+ goals across all competitions in a top-flight season for Newcastle since Alan Shearer in 2003/04.

Newcastle United's Alexander Isak celebrates scoring their first goal - Reuters/Scott Heppell

01:21 PM BST

HALF TIME: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

It’s Newcastle’s half. 20th goal of the season for Isak put the home ahead out of nothing then with the away side still reeling, Gordon doubled the lead.

Tottenham yet to respond. Big half-time team talk for Ange Postecoglou!

01:17 PM BST

45mins: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

Two minutes added on at St James’ Park

01:14 PM BST

41mins: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

Bentancur is down holding his head after a mix-up at the back for Newcastle. Replays show Burn caught Bentancur’s shoulder, not head. It was outside the box and after a VAR check, play resumes.

01:12 PM BST

‘Van de Ven has been put on his backside twice’

Spurs conceded five goals in 21 minutes on their last visit to St James’ Park and have conceded two in the space of 95 seconds here.

Gordon and Isak are deadly on the counter-attack and Van de Ven has been put on his backside twice by them in the lead-up to both goals.

01:11 PM BST

36mins: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0

How have Tottenham responded? Not well. They look rattled by the occasion. They really don’t like St James’ Park.

01:10 PM BST

‘Spurs lose the plot’

I thought for a moment that referee Tim Robinson must have left his cards back in the dressing room given how lenient he has been. Let’s just say there have been several cynical - some might call them tactical - fouls to halt dangerous attacks in transition. But finally Van de Ven has been shown a yellow card for bringing down Gordon just as he was poised to put Isak in behind the Spurs backline.

It’s been a bit like basketball so far and just as I write this a Spurs attack breaks down in the Newcastle box, Bruno gets it up to Gordon quickly, who embarrasses Udogie - not for the first time in game - and releases Isak. The striker puts van de Ven on his backside and smashes Newcastle in front.

Spurs lose the plot and concede a second almost immediately. Great header won by Burn and Porro plays a backpass straight to Gordon who also puts Van de Ven on his backside to make it 2-0

01:05 PM BST

32mins: Newcastle United 2 Tottenham 0 GOAL

Shocking defending from Porro, who nonchalantly flicks the ball back into his area and Gordon picks the ball up.

Van de Ven fronts up Gordon but slips over again and that allows the wide man to finish well.

The crowd has gone wild.

01:03 PM BST

30mins: Newcastle United 1 Tottenham 0 GOAL

Gordon outmuscles Udogie in a 50/50. He lays the ball off to Isak, who cuts inside Van de Ven, who slips over. That allows the Newcastle to curl a shot into the far post. Brilliant finish.

12:59 PM BST

26mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Werner and Van de Ven combine to bring down Gordon as the Newcastle attacker breaks away. It was more of a coming together but as I thought the first yellow is dished out to Van de Ven.

12:55 PM BST

23mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Maddison now wants a booking for Burn after he is taken out on the halfway line. It was a tactical foul but ref Robinson is keeping his cards in his pocket at the moment.

Next foul is bound to be a booking I reckon.

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison reacts - Reuters/Lee Smith

12:52 PM BST

20mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Home fans want a yellow card for Maddison after a body check on Gordon. Tottenham player pleads his innocence and escapes trouble.

12:50 PM BST

17mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Another bad miss by Werner. Brilliant play down the left by Tottenham, Maddison cuts the ball back to the German, who flicks the ball away from the goal. Had to make the goalkeeper work there.

Newcastle United's Emil Krafth (L) vies with Tottenham Hotspur's Timo Werner (R) for the ball - Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

12:48 PM BST

14mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Tottenham have done well to weather quiet the home crowd here. They are also enjoying 72 per cent of possession.

12:44 PM BST

‘Spurs are going to get chances but Newcastle are looking very dangerous’

That was a really good chance for Timo Werner, even if it looked difficult on the television. He was arriving at speed but had the perfect view of Johnson’s cross as it came into the area. Got his body position wrong as he tried to take it on the volley.

Newcastle are switching between three and five at the back depending on whether they have the ball or not. Spurs are going to get chances but Newcastle are looking very dangerous on the counter-attack too.

12:43 PM BST

10mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

After 10mins in the corresponding fixture last season, Tottenham were 3-0 down. So they’ve done well so far!

12:39 PM BST

7mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

First chance for Spurs. Johnson bursts away down the right and whips a cross to the far post. The ball finds Werner in space but he opts to go with his feet rather than his head and blazes over the bar.

Very poor finish.

12:37 PM BST

5mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Newcastle may be playing a 3-4-3 shape without the ball, with Anderson and Murphy as wing-backs. Then 4-3-3 when in possession, with Murphy and Burn as full-backs.

Eddie Howe spoke before the match about the need for his players to be fluid and versatile.

12:34 PM BST

‘I would make Spurs the favourites’

Newcastle’s bench is once again full of goalkeepers, defenders and kids as the injury problems continue to bite deeply into Eddie Howe’s squad.

The starting XI should be more than good enough to give Tottenham problems but if the visitors are still in the game around the hour mark, when the players start to tire and changes from the bench are made, I would make Spurs the favourites.

12:33 PM BST

2mins: Newcastle United 0 Tottenham 0

Schar clatters in Son on the half way line. Perhaps a little fortunate to get away without a booking.

12:31 PM BST

Kick-off: Newcastle United vs Tottenham

We are underway at St James’ Park. Clear skies, mild weather and the pitch looks great.

Spurs get the match started. Here we go!

12:29 PM BST

A reminder of the teams

Newcastle: Dubravka, Jacob Murphy, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Barnes, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Dummett, Ritchie, Karius, Hall, Livramento, Gillespie, White, Alex Murphy, Parkinson.

Tottenham Hotspur: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Udogie, Bissouma, Bentancur, Johnson, Maddison, Werner, Son.

Subs: Hojbjerg, Dragusin, Gil Salvatierra, Emerson, Lo Celso, Kulusevski, Sarr, Davies, Austin.

Referee: Tim Robinson.

Assistants: Gary Beswick and Adam Nunn.

Fourth official: Oliver Langford.

VAR: Stuart Attwell.

12:26 PM BST

Kick off moments away

Tottenham Hotspur's James Maddison warms up - Reuters/Scott Heppell

Newcastle United fans inside the stadium before the match - Reuters/Scott Heppell

Newcastle United's Bruno Guimaraes, Elliot Anderson and Harvey Barnes warm up - Reuters/Lee Smith

12:23 PM BST

Changes to come at St James’ Park

Newcastle United have done well to rally this season after a difficult and draining winter, plagued by injuries, left them sitting 10th in the Premier League and in danger of missing out on European football next season.

Nevertheless, there is still a sense that Howe’s “first side” as Newcastle manager is coming to the end of its shelf life and a major squad overhaul is coming in the summer.

No final decisions have been made on any player and Howe has made it clear that everyone is playing for their futures between now and the end of the season.

Telegraph Sport looks at the players at risk of being moved on and what are the chances of remaining on Tyneside.

Read Luke Edwards’ analysis here.

12:14 PM BST

Newcastle to wear haptic shirt to aid deaf supporters

Newcastle have launched a new initiative which will allow deaf supporters to “feel” the atmosphere of games at St James’ Park.

The Premier League club have brought out a new haptic replica shirt which, when worn at matches, will vibrate in response to crowd noises.

The technology, which utilises microphones placed around the ground, will be used for the first time as the Magpies host Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

It is a world first in sport but similar systems have been used successfully in other areas of entertainment, particularly classical music concerts.

Read more here.

Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) branding on Newcastle shirts marking the launch of special 'haptic' shirts that will make matchday more accessible for those with hearing loss - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

12:04 PM BST

Postecoglou demands consistency

Tottenham Hotspur must aim to build long term consistency to achieve their ‘ultimate goal’ of winning the Premier League title, manager Ange Postecoglou said ahead of today’s match.

In the Australian’s first season in charge, Spurs’ chase for a Champions League spot remains strong. However, Postecoglou’s goal for the coming seasons is to meet the level of consistency rival clubs have shown in contending for the title over the years.

The North London club last won a league title in 1961 and have been on a 16-year trophy drought since winning the League Cup in 2008. Spurs finished third in the 2015-16 season and second in 2016-17. They finished third again in 2018 and lost their first Champions League final to Liverpool in 2019.

“Look, you try and win every competition you’re in,” Postecoglou said in an interview with TNT Sports. “But ultimately for me, it’s about trying to make this club champion of the Premier League.

“That’s got to be the ultimate goal ... It’s not easy, you’re competing against some top clubs that have been at this a lot longer ... so we’ve got a bit of catching up to do.

“The most challenging bit is to get to where they are on a consistent basis. In a one-off year, maybe you could do it. But a consistent basis is where we should try and pitch ourselves.”

11:55 AM BST

Fancy a flutter

11:50 AM BST

Respects paid to Joe Kinnear

.@DEalesNUFC and Daniel Levy lay flowers in the memorial garden at St. James' Park in memory of former #NUFC manager and @SpursOfficial player, Joe Kinnear.



Rest in peace, Joe. 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/AKFANLqy3k — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 13, 2024

11:41 AM BST

Team news analysed

A depleted Newcastle field a back four of Murphy, Krafth, Schar and Burn. Barnes and Anderson come into the team for Willock and Hall.

While Spurs make one change with Bentancur back in for Sarr. Bryan Gil is back on the bench for the first time in almost two months.

Alexander Isak arrives at St James' Park - Getty Images/Serena Taylor

11:31 AM BST

Tottenham starting XI

11:30 AM BST

Newcastle starting XI

HOWAY THE LADS! 👊 pic.twitter.com/Vy3DbG7drf — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 13, 2024

11:27 AM BST

The battle for Europe

Hello and welcome to a pivotal match in the Premier League between two teams playing for a place in Europe next season.

Newcastle host Tottenham at St James’ Park, with 13 points separating them. Eddie Howe’s side are eighth but a win would move them up to sixth in the table above Man Utd and West Ham.

It has been an injury-hit season for Newcastle and midfielder Joe Willock will be absent today due to an Achilles injury.

“Joe’s been to see another specialist to check on the progress of his Achilles. It’s been problematic for him,” Howe told reporters.

“It has been a difficult injury, it has not been straightforward because he’s had a few complications through the process. The feedback was generally positive, in the respect that the Achilles is healing and doing well.

“But it will fluctuate from time to time and he will have moments where it is not feeling so good. For Tottenham, I probably think he won’t be available.

“There’s a chance he will then be available through the rest of the season but, again, that’s slightly unclear. We need to make sure the long-term prognosis for him is positive, and that might mean a short period of rest.”

For Tottenham, they have their Champions League destiny in their own hands. They sit fourth, with a game in hand on fifth-placed Aston Villa.

“They are going through a tough time with injuries, like everyone this season, but they have probably been hurt for more of a prolonged period than anyone else,” Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou said.

“At home they are still a very good side, irrespective of who is out there facing them. We are going to have to match their energy, but it is the way we like to play football too.”

