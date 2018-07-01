Rakitic nets winner as dramatic penalty shootout sees Croatia past Denmark

After both sides scored early on, Croatia and Denmark’s Round of 16 clash was deadlocked for over 120 minutes before Ivan Rakitic netted the decisive kick in the dramatic penalty shootout that saw Croatia into the quarterfinals.

Ivan Rakitic of Croatia celebrates scoring his team’s fifth penalty in the penalty shoot out during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Croatia and Denmark at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Getty Images)

Hours earlier, the match had gotten off to a spectacular start, with the Danes grabbing the lead just one minute in, through Mathias’ Jorgensen who pounced on a loose ball off a long throw-in and slotted past keeper Danijel Subasic.

Well that didn’t take long! pic.twitter.com/6qdZuJ5k17 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

But Denmark’s lead was short-lived. Barely three minutes later, Croatia equalized as Mario Mandzukic capitalized on a poor clearance and let loose a right-footed shot from inside the box that bounced past Kasper Schmeichel to make it 1-1 in the fourth minute.

…andddd Croatia have equalized! What a start to this game! pic.twitter.com/pfqplcfc9v — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

Unfortunately, what happened for the next 86 minutes plus stoppage time was rather less spectacular. There was little to set one team apart from the other in a tightly wound encounter that had its moments of drama, like this one from Denmark striker Yussuf Poulsen . . .

“I’M IN A GLASS CASE OF EMOTION” pic.twitter.com/47PWZrDAvq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

But that seemed to lack in genuine scoring opportunities for either team.

While Croatia is considered the more talented side, Denmark’s industry and hustle kept the dark horse contenders mostly in check. As the match wore on, it was the Danes who began to look the more dominant side. After 90 minutes plus three, referee Nestor Pitana put the whistle to his lips as the match headed for extra time.

Stoppage time and penalties

Both managers shuffled the deck in stoppage time as they searched for the key to breaking the deadlock. Denmark boss Age Hareide brought Michael Krohn-Dehli on for Thomas Delaney and Pionie Sisto for Martin Braithwaite. Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic introduced Miln Badelj for Mandzukic.

With 115 minutes on the clock, it looked as if the chance to break the deadlock had finally arrived.

Croatian attacker Ante Rebic broke into Denmark’s box and drew a foul from Mathias Jorgensen, earning the penalty that would surely see Croatia into the quarterfinals. Luka Modric stepped up to the spot for Croatia. Modric, arguably the most talented player left in this World Cup, simply needed to put the ball past Kasper Schmeichel to send Croatia to the quarters. Only he didn’t.

Modric thumped a low drive toward the right corner of the Danish goal, but Schmeichel guessed right. The Leicester City keeper pounced on the ball, like a heroic soldier throwing himself on a grenade to save his platoon. Denmark was still in this.

WHAT A SAVE! Schmeichel saves Modric’s penalty to keep it level late in extra time. pic.twitter.com/0jee6ViAqS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

With Denmark having survived, the match went to penalties.

Christian Eriksen was first up for the Danes. But the Tottenham playmaker’s shot was saved by a diving Danijel Subasic. Next up was Milan Badelj for Croatia, but again the save was made with Schmeichel stopping the shot. Denmark’s Simon Kjaer was the first to convert, lashing his kick beyond Subasic. Andre Kramaric then converted for Croatia, before Michael Krohn Dehli drilled one in for Denmark.

Next up for Croatia was Modric and this time the Real Madrid man beat Schmeichel. Lass Schone’s penalty was kept out by Subasic. But Schmeichel kept Danish hopes alive, saving Josip Pivaric’s effort before Subasic saved Nicolai Jorgensen’s kick. Leaving it to Rakitic.

The Barcelona midfielder stepped up to the mark and blasted a shot low and to the left. As Schmeichel dove the wrong way, the ball hit net sending Croatia through and breaking Danish hearts.

Calm, cool and collected Rakitic sends Croatia to the Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/1C8daOFMHP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 1, 2018

