Rain delays start of Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Rain has put the start of Sunday‘s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway on hold.

The AdventHealth 400 was scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET before inclement weather rolled over the 1.5-mile oval. When weather permits, FS1, MRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have live broadcast coverage of the 12th Cup Series race of the year.

Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain will lead the field to the green flag when the race gets underway. Noah Gragson qualified a career-best third, with Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch completing the top five.

Denny Hamlin, the race‘s defending winner, will start from the 14th position. 23XI Racing‘s Tyler Reddick, who was fastest in Saturday‘s practice and won the track‘s most recent race in September, will start 15th.

William Byron was fastest in both 10-lap and 20-lap average speed in Saturday‘s session but hit the wall during qualifying, ruining his lap. The No. 24 Chevrolet will start 36th after the team repaired the right-side damage.

This story will be updated.