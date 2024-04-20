Rail Yard Dawgs hold onto Game Two in 5-4 win over Huntsville Havoc

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)—The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs managed to hold off the Huntsville Havoc in a 5-4 win in Game Two of the 2024 President’s Cup Semifinals.

Roanoke started off hot in a must-win game, scoring five goals in the first 25 minutes of play. Left winger Jacob Kelly put the Dawgs on the board in the first two minutes of the game with a shot from above the right-wing circle. Less than two minutes later, he would score another goal.

Scoring for Roanoke also came from Owen McDade, Josh Nenadal, and Aidan Girduckis, who scored his first professional goal, putting Roanoke up 5-0 early in the Second Period.

However, the Havoc were not going out without a fight. Trailing big, Huntsville slowly started to chip into the Rail Yard Dawgs lead.

With a 5-1 lead in the third period, Huntsville scored two goals within 80 seconds with scores by Kyle Clarke on a power play and Matt Doran shorthanded to quickly go down two with over 15 minutes left to play.

Up now 5-3, the Rail Yard Dawgs would settle back in defensively. With 35.7 seconds left in the game, the Havoc pulled their goalie Brian Wilson and scored with the player advantage on another goal by Doran, but it was not enough to come out on top.

Roanoke will host the Havoc at the Berglund Center for a deciding Game Three on Saturday, April 20. Puck-drop will be at 7:05.

