Raiders WR Davante Adams says interim coach Antonio Pierce has 'my vote'

Davante Adams has seen enough.

The receiver and his Las Vegas Raiders teammates have bought into the Antonio Pierce era and would like to see the interim coach elevated to the next head coach of the team.

"It's obviously who I wanted, and he's my vote," Adams told reporters Wednesday. "I've been vocal about that, and that's basically how the whole locker room feels, and with good reason. He's come in and done a great job.

"He's continued to win us over. It's not just the comfortable thing, I think having AP here would be good for this organization. He embodies what it means to be a Raider. That mentality, that swag, all the things that he endorses are the things that I believe in. ... Definitely [I'm] rooting for him."

After former head coach Josh McDaniels, who went 9-16 during his tenure, was fired on Oct. 31, the Raiders have gone 4-4 since Pierce took over. Las Vegas has lost only one game by more than a touchdown and have recorded back-to-back games in which the defense scored a pair of touchdowns.

Both of those wins came against AFC West opponents in the Los Angeles Chargers at home and on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs. That win against the reigning AFC West champion further boosted the morale in the locker and momentum among the players to see Pierce get the permanent job when the season ends.

At 7-9, the Raiders aren't in contention for the postseason, but Adams' point is the franchise has someone in-house the players are completely behind. The former New York Giants linebacker brought a championship pedigree with him as a Super Bowl XLII champion before joining Las Vegas and ascending from his post as the linebackers coach.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams says that he and the locker room fully support interim coach Antonio Pierce taking over as the next head coach of the Raiders. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Pierce has often touted how he's a player's coach, and Adams backed that self-assessment up in his Wednesday remarks.

“He has a realistic approach and mindset of how the game is supposed to be played and what he expects from his players and it’s easy to get behind that,” Adams said.

With one more game remaining against the Denver Broncos, Pierce has one more chance to add to his résumé "on the grass."

"My résumé is on the grass," Pierce told reporters last week via USA Today. "What do you want? I can put up a fancy presentation, I've seen that before. I can put up stats, I can put up my résumé, but the best thing that happened for me was an opportunity. ... The worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day.