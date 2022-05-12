Raiders working on a trade to acquire Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham

With Marcus Mariota leaving in free agency for the Atlanta Falcons, the Raiders don’t have a lot of depth at the quarterback position behind Derek Carr. The current backup is Nick Mullins, who actually started a game against them last season for the Browns.

So could the Raiders soon be acquiring a new backup for Carr? That appears to be the case.

According to Albert Breer at the MMQB, the Raiders are currently engaged in trade talks to acquire Jarrett Stidham of the Patriots. That deal is expected to be done soon with each team swapping some late-round selections.

Source: The Patriots are working on a trade to send QB Jarrett Stidham to the Raiders. The teams will flip late-round picks in the deal. (Credit to @IAmJamesStewart for being on the rumor earlier.) — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 12, 2022

Stidham was originally a fourth-round pick by the Patriots during the 2019 NFL Draft and has been the backup quarterback in New England over the past three years. He has yet to start a game in the NFL, but he has thrown 48 passes over the last three seasons.

Considering that Josh McDaniels was his offensive coordinator in New England, it’s clear that he wanted to bring in a backup quarterback that knows his system to help run practice, help Derek Carr, etc. Expect this deal to get done in the near future.

When acquired, he will instantly be the No. 2 quarterback in Las Vegas with Mullens and Garrett Gilbert (another former Patriots quarterback) competing for the No. 3 job. Stidham is 25 years old and played college football at Baylor and Auburn.

