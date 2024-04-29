Raiders waive S Tyreque Jones

Las Vegas has let go of a young defensive back.

The Raiders announced on Monday that safety Tyreque Jones has been waived.

Jones joined Las Vegas in January on a futures deal. He entered the league in 2023 as an undrafted free agent, spending time with the Titans and Colts. But he did not play in a regular-season game.

The Raiders added safety Trey Taylor and cornerback M.J. Devonshire in the seventh round of the draft over the weekend.

Jones played his college ball at Boise State.