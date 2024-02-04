Raiders quickly move on at OC, near deal to hire former Bears OC Luke Getsy

It didn’t take long for the Raiders to move on from their deal with Kliff Kingsbury falling apart. Hours after realizing Kingsbury would not be taking the offensive coordinator job in Las Vegas, the Raiders are now reportedly working on a deal with former Bears OC Luke Getsy.

Sources: The Raiders are working on a deal to hire ex-Bears OC Luke Getsy as their new offensive coordinator. The highly-respected Getsy was in the mix for a bunch of OC jobs in this cycle. Pretty wild day in Vegas. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 4, 2024

#Raiders expected to hire former #Bears OC Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Getsy had a strong interview with the team, now gets the playcalling job after things fell through with Kliff Kingsbury. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 4, 2024

Getsy among just three candidates who had interviewed for the job with the Raiders along with UCLA head coach Chip Kelly and Steelers QB coach Mike Sullivan.

While Getsy was just recently fired by the Bears, he is the only of the three interviewed candidates who has recent offensive coordinator experience.

One of the interesting dynamics here is what this could mean for the possibility of the Raiders going after Justin Fields. Getsy was fired because he couldn’t make an offense led by Fields work at a high level. If the Raiders believe Getsy is worth hiring as their OC, it would seem they think the issue was Fields, not Getsy.

Another interesting tidbit is Getsy spent seven seasons in Green Bay, joining the team in 2014 — the same year Davante Adams was drafted. Two of those years he was wide receivers coach and another couple years he was passing game coordinator. So, yeah, the two of them are quite well acquainted.

But let’s not get ahead of ourselves as we did when Kliff Kingsbury was also “expected” to be the Raiders next OC. Though usually when that word is used, it actually does happen.

