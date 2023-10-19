Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo out for Week 7 vs. Bears due to back injury, per report

It appears Jimmy Garoppolo will be out this week for the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill via Getty Images)

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo won't take the field for Sunday's Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears due to a back injury, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday.

Garoppolo hurt his back against the New England Patriots on Oct. 15 and didn't return for the second half of the 21-17 win.

It was reported that Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance. The severity of his injury wasn't initially clear, but Schefter reported the 31-year-old was taken to the hospital after the game for "precautionary tests on his back."

Following the news of Garoppolo's hospitalization, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters "the prognosis was a lot better than it might have otherwise been."

This story will be updated.