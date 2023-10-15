Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo sidelined with back injury vs. Patriots, reportedly hospitalized

Jimmy Garoppolo left Sunday's game against the Patriots with a back injury. (Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger via Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo injured his back against the New England Patriots and didn't join his Las Vegas Raiders teammates for the second half.

Backup Brian Hoyer took over at quarterback for the first Raiders drive of the second half against his former team. The Raiders later ruled Garoppolo out with a back injury. Heidi Fang of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Garoppolo left Allegiant Stadium in an ambulance. CBS' Tracy Wolfson later reported that he was being transported to a hospital for further evaluation of his back.

The nature and the severity of Garoppolo's injury wasn't initially clear.

The Raiders held a 13-3 halftime lead with Garoppolo at quarterback. New England scored a touchdown to cut its deficit to 13-10 on the opening drive of the second half before Hoyer took over.

Garoppolo joined the Raiders in the offseason following an injury-riddled six-season stint with the San Francsico 49ers. In four seasons as San Francisco's full-time starter, Garoppolo missed 24 of 64 regular season games. He also missed the final five games of last season after taking over in Week 2 for then-starter Trey Lance.