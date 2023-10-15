Patriots blow late chance vs. Raiders with 4th-quarter safety in another anemic offensive outing

Mac Jones and the Patriots offense struggled again on Sunday. (Chris Unger/Getty Images) (Chris Unger via Getty Images)

After two games without a touchdown, the New England Patriots finally found the end zone on Sunday.

But it wasn't much solace in a 21-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that dropped them to 1-5. New England's offense scored two touchdowns, but did little else as quarterback Mac Jones again struggled to keep the ball moving. The game met a fitting ending as New England's last possession produced a safety and two points for the Raiders.

Fitting, frustrating end for New England

While trailing 19-10 in the fourth quarter, the Patriots mounted a plodding 17-play, 75-yard drive to cut their deficit to 19-17 with 3:33 remaining. A defensive stop then secured possession of the ball with 2:23 left and a chance to drive for the win.

But the task proved too daunting as New England started its final possession on its own nine-yard line. The Patriots' best chance was a downfield throw from Jones targeting DeVante Parker that would have put New England close to field-goal range. It was the best pass of the day from Jones, but Parker dropped it, setting New England up for a disastrous third down.

Jones dropped back into the end zone on third-and-15, only to be swarmed by Raiders pass rushers and sacked for a safety by Maxx Crosby.

The safety put Las Vegas up 21-17 and allowed the Raiders to kneel down to run out the clock on their ensuing possession. The Raiders won despite losing starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to a back injury for the second half. Backup and former Patriot Brian Hoyer took over in the third quarter and closed out the win over his former team.

Jones finished the day completing 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. The interception was an ill-advised second-and-four throw in the third quarter under pressure that only Tre'von Moehrig had a chance to catch.

The Raiders safety made the interception to thwart a potential Patriots scoring drive that had advanced to the Raiders' 30-yard line. The Raiders ultimately kicked a field goal, and the Patriots went into halftime trailing 13-3, extending their streak without a touchdown to 12 quarters.

Jones sidelined for New England's first TD

They ended the dubious streak on the first possession of the third quarter. Running back Ezekiel Elliott lined up behind center on the play and carried the ball over the goal line on a two-yard run to cap a 75-yard drive.

.@EzekielElliott's first as a New England Patriot ‼️



📺: #NEvsLV on CBS pic.twitter.com/CO7VF4LDgM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 15, 2023

The first Patriots touchdown in 13 quarters arrived without Jones on the field. Backup Malik Cunningham entered the play at quarterback then motioned left on the misdirection play that saw Elliott take a direct snap.

After two Raiders field-goal drives with Hoyer at quarterback, the Patriots took over while trailing by two possessions with 13:03 remaining. Their ensuing 75-yard drive capped by a Rhamondre Stevenson touchdown cut their deficit to 19-17. But it took 9:30 off the clock, leaving New England with no room for error in the game's final 3:33.

The safety ensued, and the Patriots are left again to wonder how to fix an ailing offense. They finished the day with 259 yards from scrimmage on 4.6 yards per play. Things won't get any easier next week with the Buffalo Bills coming to town.