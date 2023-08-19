Raiders preseason Week 2 vs Rams preview: One player to watch at every position

Tonight the Raiders take the field in Los Angeles for their second of three preseason games. These games are being treated as proving grounds for many roster hopefuls as well as a few starters looking to hold onto their spots.

I have put looked over the roster and plucked one player at each position to keep an eye on in this one.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Quarterback Aidan O’Connell #4 of the Las Vegas Raiders gets ready to run a play against the San Francisco 49ers in the first quarter of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 34-7. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

All eyes on the new No. 4 in Silver & Black. He lit up Allegiant against the 49ers in the first preseason game. Now everyone will want to see what he can do for an encore.

Running back -- Sincere McCormick

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Running back Sincere McCormick #47 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after a receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the 49ers 34-7. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

A couple scores in the opener — one through the air — while showing some wiggle and speed on a handful of carries. The 2022 undrafted free agent out of UT San Antonio is using these games as a stage to prove his big college numbers can translate to the pros.

Wide receiver -- Phillip Dorsett

Jul 26, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Phillip Dorsett (11) runs a drill during training camp at the Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

The speedster is in a fight for a roster spot. He will try to make a big impression and convince the Raiders to keep six wide receivers because the first five spots appear to be spoken for.

Tight end -- Jacob Hollister

HENDERSON, NEVADA – JULY 21: Tight end Jacob Hollister #88 of the Las Vegas Raiders practices during training camp at the Las Vegas Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center on July 21, 2022 in Henderson, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Raiders cut OJ Howard in favor of Hollister earlier in training camp. But that doesn’t automatically earn him a roster spot. Not with Cole Fotheringham showing up big time in the preseason opener, and thus giving the Raiders coaches plenty to think about.

Offensive tackle -- Thayer Munford

Las Vegas Raiders offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (77) blocks during their game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The second-year man has been flirting with making a push for the right tackle spot since he arrived last year. They would love for him to, at very least, prove to be a viable option as a swing tackle and next man up behind Jermaine Eluemunor.

Interior Oline -- Netane Muti

Sep 19, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Denver Broncos guard Netane Muti (52) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Signed off the Broncos’ practice squad late last season, Muti was the man who has stepped in to replace starting left guard Dylan Parham since he went down in last week’s preseason opener. He has held up well so far, and appears to be one of the top choices as a utility interior lineman.

Defensive tackle -- Nesta Jade Silvera

ASU defender Nesta Jade Silvera (4) drags down Utah’s Jaylon Glover (1) at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Football Utah Asu Utah At Asu

‘Big Nest’ — as his teammates like to call him — has been showing great power in the training camp drills. What we need to see him do now and turn that power into results. Getting push is one thing. Turning it into disruption in the former of tackles for loss and sacks is another.

Defensive end -- Malcolm Koonce

Aug 13, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) is pressured by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

He’s a former third round pick, so he has that going for him. However, that was the previous regime, so the new staff has no attachment to him. Currently, Koonce is sitting fifth on the depth chart at edge and some other hopeful edge rushers such as Isaac Rochell and undrafted rookies Adam Plant and George Tarlas have been vying for that spot, so Koonce needs to show out to keep them at bay.

Linebacker -- Amari Burney

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 13: Linebacker Amari Burney #56 of the Las Vegas Raiders sacks quarterback Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers during the second quarter of a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

The sixth round rookie showed some good closing speed on a sack in the game last week. He also had a tackle on special teams. If the former safety can continue to show potential as a linebacker, along with showing up on special teams he will make this squad.

Cornerback -- David Long Jr

Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13) runs the ball after catching a pass defended by Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. (22) in the third quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Long didn’t play in the preseason opener as he was injured. He returned this week and just in time to face his former team. He has some catching up to do with some strong competition at cornerback.

Honestly, one of several cornerbacks are worth watching in this one. Including Sam Webb, Tyler Hall, Amik Robertson, and Duke Shelley.

Safety -- Christopher Smith II

Jan 9, 2023; Inglewood, CA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) celebrates after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs during the CFP national championship game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What we’re looking for with Smith is potential and timeline for that potential. The starting jobs are spoken for, but how he performs in these games will show how close he is to being the next man up should one of those starters go down. Last week he made a play in coverage as well as on special teams and that’s just what the Raiders are asking of him right now.

