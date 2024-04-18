Raiders NFL draft picks 2024: Full list of Las Vegas' draft picks for every round

Las Vegas is turning a page this season with a new GM in Tom Telesco and new permanent head coach in Antonio Pierce. Pierce went 5-4 in the final nine games of last season as interim head coach after taking over for Josh McDaniels, who was fired after Week 8.

The Raiders have not won a playoff game since reaching the Super Bowl in the 2002 season, making just two playoff appearances in 21 seasons since then.

The biggest question heading into this season is at quarterback. Aidan O'Connell started 10 games as a rookie last season after taking over for Jimmy Garoppolo (now with LAR), while Las Vegas also signed Gardner Minshew in March.

Las Vegas Raiders 2024 NFL Draft picks

Round 1: No. 13

Round 2: No. 44

Round 3: No. 77

Round 4: No. 112

Round 5: No. 148

Round 6: No. 208 (from KC)

Round 7: No. 223 (from NE)

Round 7: No. 229 (from MIN)

