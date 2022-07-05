Raiders DE Maxx Crosby ranked as No. 5 EDGE rusher by NFL execs

With most of the NFL world on vacation for the next few weeks, the amount of “news” around the league will be minimal. However, that means we will get a chance to see more lists and debate just how good the elite talent is for the Raiders entering the season.

Up first is Maxx Crosby and the rest of the pass rushers around the league. Crosby had a breakout season last year as he helped the Raiders make the playoffs. He had several games with double-digit pressures and the Raiders rewarded him with a massive contract extension this offseason.

But just how well does Crosby stack up to the rest of the elite EDGE rushers? In a recent article by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, he spoke with over 50 NFL coaches and executives about the top EDGE rushers in the league. That list included Crosby, who finished at No. 5. Here is what one NFL coach had to say about the Las Vegas star:

“He’s not the most gifted on the list, but he’s so damn relentless, and he’s got great power [and] knows how to use it,” an AFC defensive coach said. “He’s a technician, too.”

There was a wide range of opinions on Crosby as one NFL decision-maker ranked him inside the top three while another kept him outside the top 10 entirely. That seems like an oversight as Crosby led the NFL in pressures, quarterback hits and hurries last season.

Regardless if he’s ranked at No. 3 or No. 5, Crosby has firmly established himself as one of the primer rushers in the league. But the next step for him is turning more pressures into sacks. If he can do that, there is no reason why he can’t be the No. 1 EDGE rusher on this list by this time next season.

