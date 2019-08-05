Raiders have a naming rights sponsor and official name for new Las Vegas stadium

Construction on the Raiders’ new stadium in Las Vegas seems to be going well, and now we have a name for it.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Raiders will be playing at Allegiant Stadium. The team announced Allegiant Travel Co., a Las Vegas-based company which is the parent company to Allegiant Air, bought the naming rights to the stadium. An official Twitter account for the stadium was renamed Allegiant Stadium.

The Raiders are hopeful to move into the new stadium in 2020. The stadium’s cost is approximately $1.9 billion.

Raiders partner with Allegiant Air

The Raiders’ new stadium will be quite a financial boon for the franchise. Taxpayers are paying $750 million of the construction costs, which set a record for most public money ever for a sports stadium.

While terms of Allegiant’s naming rights weren’t disclosed, the Review-Journal speculated Allegiant is paying between $20 million and $25 million in cash, based on similar stadium deals.

The Raiders are going from one of the worst stadium situations in the NFL in Oakland, to perhaps one of the best.

Raiders broadcast ‘topping out ceremony’

The Review-Journal also offered construction updates on Allegiant Stadium. The story said on Monday one of the last steel beams connecting 26 roof trusses was put in place. Once the ring of trusses was finished, work could begin to install the translucent polymer roof, the R-J reported. The Raiders broadcast video of the “topping out ceremony.”

Live: Watch the Topping Out ceremony at the stadium construction site in Las Vegas where the highest beam is lifted into place. https://t.co/ccm4DfEoax — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) August 5, 2019

The stadium, which will be located across the freeway from the south end of the Las Vegas Strip, has been growing rapidly. With the NFL draft coming to Las Vegas in 2020 and the Raiders moving in, there should be plenty of excitement for the NFL in a new market.

A billboard featuring the words "THE RAIDERS ARE COMING" and an image of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is seen on the construction site of the Raiders' new stadium. (Getty Images)

