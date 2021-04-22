Raiders Draft Radar 2021: Defensive tackles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Levi Damien
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Defensive tackle was my top need position for the Raiders coming into this offseason. And they went after it hard, adding the likes of Solomon Thomas, Quinton Jefferson, Darius Philon, and Matt Dickerson. They also brought back David Irving.

The thing about those guys is they all play the same defensive tackle position. They are all three-tech defensive tackles.

Now, they did bring back Johnathan Hankins as well to play the nose tackle spot, but he’s really it for that position. Leaving the need for adding another lane clogger to the mix to rotate in now and potentially take over as the starter down the road.

The good thing about nose tackles is you can often find a good one after the first couple rounds, and even a few on day three of the draft. This is great considering the Raiders have a few more pressing needs to focus on with their first few picks.

Here are a few defensive tackles who could fit in with the Raiders and which round the Raiders could select them.

Alim McNeill, NC State -- Round 3

Oct 10, 2020; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle Alim McNeill (29) celebrates with Wolfpack linebacker Isaiah Moore (1) and Wolfpack linebacker Payton Wilson (11) after returning an interception for a touchdown against the Virginia Cavaliers in the fourth quarter at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

You don’t see many 320-pounders who can run a sub-five 40-yard dash. The 6-2 run-stuffing tackle McNeill did though, putting up a 4.96 40. The former linebacker and running back was a two-year starting nose tackle for the Wolfpack. McNeill was named first-team All-ACC last season, a fitting end to three years with 17.5 tackles for loss and ten sacks.

Bobby Brown III, Texas A&M -- Round 4

Texas A&M defensive back Brian George (16), Texas A&M defenisve lineman Bobby Brown III,and Texas A&M defenisve lineman DeMarvin Leal (8) celebrate during a game between Tennessee and Texas A&M in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

One of the more well-rounded interior defenders. The 6-4, 321-pounder not only clogged run lanes but put up 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss in nine games last season. That season earned him first-team All-SEC honors. He is just 20 years old and his extreme leap in performance last season could have some NFL teams seeing his best football in front of him. But that's their prerogative.

Tyler Shelvin, LSU -- Round 5

Dec 28, 2019; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LSU Tigers nose tackle Tyler Shelvin (72) runs out through the fog before the 2019 Peach Bowl college football playoff semifinal game between the LSU Tigers and the Oklahoma Sooners at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Shelvin is well-rounded in a more literal way. The 6-2, 350-pounder is easily the largest presence on the interior defensive line in this draft. He became a full time starter in 2019 before opting out of the 2020 season. In his full season as a starter, he put up 39 tackles, three for a loss and batted down two passes. If not for character and weight control concerns, he would probably be rated higher. But in round five, he’s worth the shot as one of the better run stoppers in this draft.

Khyris Tonga, BYU -- Round 6

Sep 26, 2020; Provo, UT, USA; BYU defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) looks on after sacking Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson in the first half during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Provo, Utah. Mandatory Credit: Rick Bowmer/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

There is a lot of tape on Tonga, having appeared in 50 games over four seasons for the Cougars, including three years as a starter. He put up 130 tackles, 15 for a loss, 7.5 sacks, and 12 batted passes over those four seasons. He’s also older than most prospects at the age of 24. The 6-2, 325-pounder put up 19 run stops last season.

1

1

Recommended Stories

  • Torrey Smith rips Raiders for tone-deaf George Floyd tweet

    Former Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith is one of many people who have criticized the Raiders for the stunningly tone-deaf message.

  • Cowboys News: NFL replay rule changes, CBs jostle for draft superiority

    The Cowboys will draft the number 10 overall pick in just over a week. Will a CB take the spot? Will any rules changes affect the game?

  • Steelers are concerned about “too much replay”

    The Ravens have tried and tried again to get the NFL to add an eighth member of the officiating crew — a sky judge — who would assist on-field officials based on available camera angles. The proposal has not gotten to a vote the past two offseasons. The Steelers are one of the teams opposed [more]

  • TCU FS Trevon Moehrig should be the pick for Raiders at No. 17

    TCU FS Trevon Moehrig should be the pick for Raiders at No. 17

  • LeBron James, Jemele Hill criticize Las Vegas Raiders 'I CAN BREATHE' tweet after Derek Chauvin verdict

    The Las Vegas Raiders came under fire after they published a tweet that said "I CAN BREATHE" following the Derek Chauvin verdict.

  • Zach Wilson will attend the draft

    Trevor Lawrence, the presumptive first overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, has declined to attend the event. But Zach Wilson, the presumptive second overall pick, will be there. Wilson has decided to attend the draft in Cleveland, according t Adam Schefter of ESPN. The Jets are widely expected to take Wilson with the second [more]

  • Welcome to the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast: Draft edition

    Check out our talk on the Steeler and the NFL draft on the latest episode of the Steelers Wire podcast.

  • Beyond starters, Rams are very thin on the defensive line ahead of the NFL draft

    The Rams are without some key defensive line contributors from last season and don't have much depth beyond the starters, so the team will be mining the draft for help.

  • Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster considers a number change, Chris Boswell names his terms

    Is JuJu Smith-Schuster going to pay for his old jersey number?

  • Global Process Mining Software Market By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026

    The Global Process Mining Software Market size is expected to reach $3. 5 billion by 2026, rising at a market growth of 39. 9% CAGR during the forecast period. A kind of programming that examines data in enterprise application, events, and logs with an aim to know how business processes are really working is termed as process mining software.New York, April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Process Mining Software Market By Type, By Enterprise Size, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064815/?utm_source=GNW To recognize loopholes and other areas of inefficiency so that they can be enhanced is the objective of process mining software. Using Process mining software, it becomes possible to enhance workflow in process-oriented fields like business process reengineering (BPR) and business management (BPM). It is believed by the providers of process mining software that the technology can analyze millions of transaction records and identify abnormalities from regular workflows that might indicate higher risk.The technology finds potential applicability in the most common and complicated business processes implemented in the majority of companies, like order to cash, accounts payable, and supply chain management. In order to identify the reason for unanticipated delays in invoice processing, a company may use process mining software, for instance, by analyzing the logs of the accounts payable module in an ERP system. There are many advantages of the efficiencies provided by process mining software includes low risk, enhanced customer experience, more profit margin, and higher transparency of IT systems and business processes.Customer behavior and company operations across industries have been significantly modified by the outbreak of the COVID-19 crisis. The manufacturing & logistics and transportation industries are majorly affected by the pandemic due to the scarcity of resources as borders were closed. This would hinder the market growth for the short term. On the other hand, disturbance in supply-chain, low sales, remote working environment, and low availability of workforce, are some of the aspects that have fueled the adoption of digital and automation technologies.Type OutlookBased on Type, the market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. The cloud-based segment would display a promising growth rate throughout the forecast period. The demand for cloud-based process mining software is boosted by the surge in the adoption of cloud technologies in industries. Besides, this technology offers effective and faster process insights that enhance optimization and the ability to compete. The development of on-premises software is declining as only some big enterprises with high spending limits are putting investment in this technology.Enterprise Size OutlookBased on Enterprise Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Sized Enterprises. Larger enterprises adopted the technology in initial phases, and are anticipated to get the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period. The software provides efficient business optimization and data-driven decision-making for large enterprises, those with massive and large business data.End User OutlookBased on End User, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics & Transportation, Healthcare and Others. The BFSI segment would get the highest revenue share throughout the forecast period. The rising adoption of automation and a broad consumer base would boost the demand for process mining software in the BFSI industry. The software assists banks and financial companies handle their external and internal processes very smoothly, which enhances customer satisfaction. Moreover, the consistently upgrading norms and guidelines need the software to keep the services in-line.Regional OutlookBased on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America would display notable growth throughout the forecast period due to the rising demand for emerging technologies to maximize the business process. The increasing installation of automation is boosting the demand for the software to manage the massive data. The U.S. would get the highest revenue share in the region due to the presence of well set-up industries like retail, healthcare, and BFSI among others. These industries aim to enhance operational efficiency by highly incorporating emerging technologies like the Internet of Things, AI, and machine learning. This would boost the growth of the regional market.The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; SAP SE is the major forerunner in the Process Mining Software Market. Companies such as Hyland Software, Inc., ABBYY Solutions Limited, Fujitsu Limited, UiPath, Inc., and Celonis GmbH are some of the key innovators in the market.The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include SAP SE (Signavio GmbH), Fujitsu Limited, Software AG, UiPath, Inc., Hyland Software, Inc., Kofax, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC), Apromore Pty. Ltd., myInvenio, ABBYY Solutions Limited, and Celonis GmbH.Recent strategies deployed in Process Mining Software MarketPartnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:Feb-2021: Celonis joined hands with Protiviti, a global consulting firm. Under this collaboration, the companies provide Controls Excellence Process Mining App. Protiviti introduced its Controls Excellence App based on the Celonis Execution Management System platform. This app uses machine learning, advanced analytics, and data visualization to assist business leaders to recognize control failures in real-time, pinpoint the main cause of the failure, and make data-driven decisions to increase process effectiveness and efficiency.Feb-2021: Software AG collaborated with Automation Anywhere, a developer of robotic process automation software. Under this collaboration, Software AG’s ARIS platform can bookend Automation Anywhere RPA with process mining and process management. It enhances the discovery of automation opportunities and management of automated processes.Nov-2020: Signavio joined hands with Blue Prism, a UK multinational software corporation. The collaboration aims to combine process efficiency with enhanced RPA to assist companies to make and scale intelligent automation safely, dependably, and collaboratively and also make sure the best possible return on RPA investment. Together, the companies help companies reinvigorate their process automation journey.Oct-2020: UiPath came into partnership with Expleo, a trusted partner for end-to-end, integrated engineering, quality services, and management consulting for digital transformation. The partnership aims to assist clients to make flexible, transparent, and robust automation solutions. Customers would get the support to drive productivity, accelerate their market and cost efficiencies and also decrease the burden of mundane, administrative tasks.Oct-2020: ABBYY partnered with Alteryx, a leader in analytic process automation. Through the partnership, the companies provide process intelligence capabilities that support the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform. The platform unites data science, analytics, and data-centric process automation in a single self-service platform. ABBYY combines process intelligence to both data and operational processes to automate or else complicated hand-offs.Jul-2020: Celonis formed a partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a leading global IT services, consulting, and business solutions organization. The partnership aims to help customers simplify their business processes for more operational resilience and efficiency. Under this partnership, TCS helps users to adopt process mining to evaluate processes, recognize bottlenecks and exceptions, and optimize or redesign them with more usage of intelligent automation.Jul-2020: Signavio signed a partnership agreement with FortressIQ, the company delivering end-to-end process insights for the modern enterprise. Together, the companies offer a top-down and bottom-up modeling, mining, discovery, governance, and monitoring framework for all processes and tasks within a company.Jun-2020: Celonis entered into a partnership with Infosys, an Indian multinational technology company. In this partnership, customers can initiate the long-term transformation projects with substantial operational savings, tackling the challenges that generally come with crowded technology landscapes, blends of legacy & homegrown systems, and operational silos that intimidate digital transformation agendas.May-2020: Software AG teamed up with Kryon, the leading full-cycle automation solution provider. Under this collaboration, Software AG’s Process Mining and Process Management offerings and Kryon Process Discovery real-time customer behavior insights and Full Cycle Automation Suite, make the only capability in the market that offers all building blocks for successful RPA.May-2020: Apromore came into partnership with Nortal, a multinational strategic change, and technology company. In this partnership, Apromore’s leading-edge technology integrated into Nortal’s complete solutions product line in Estonia in the field of business analytics and optimization.May-2020: Signavio partnered with Deloitte, an Anglo-American multinational professional services network. The partnership aimed to address the increasing global demand for solutions and services in the sectors of digital transformation, process digitization, and automation.Jan-2020: Celonis partnered with Appian, a low-code automation platform. In this partnership, Appian’s low-code automation platform integrates with the robust process mining technology of the Celonis Intelligent Business Cloud (IBC). This partnership would speed up the digital business process transformation and continuous process enhancements for joint customers.Acquisition and Mergers:Oct-2020: Celonis acquired Integromat, a Czech startup. The acquisition helped to accelerate the automation side of the company. Through the acquisition, the company expanded its product portfolio from being majorly a process mining tool that aims at surfacing the insights to the way processes are executed and develop an execution management system.Aug-2020: Hyland took over Another Monday, German-based robotic process automation (RPA) software developer. This acquisition added a feature-rich, end-to-end RPA software solution, which is more configurable expanded Hyland’s process automation offerings, and strengthen their content services product portfolio.Oct-2019: UiPath took over ProcessGold, a leading process mining vendor based in the Netherlands. The acquisition helped UiPath to become the first vendor to provide a solution that brings together both process mining and RPA capabilities.Aug-2019: ABBYY acquired TimelinePI, developer of cloud-based business process management solutions. Through this acquisition, ABBYY’s deep understanding of enterprise content in all its forms integrated with the critical process context offered by the TimelinePI technology enables users to get a level of digital intelligence earlier unavailable.Apr-2018: Hyland completed the acquisition of OneContent from US-based health record technology firm, Allscripts. The acquisition allowed access to patient records for healthcare staff via electronic solutions. This acquisition complemented Hyland Healthcare’s aim of integrating information management and company medical imaging with business process and case management offerings.Product Launches and Product Expansions:Mar-2021: Hyland introduced various new advancements and solutions. These solutions are delivered on its strategy to offer companies the most modern platform to improve customer experience, lead digital transformation, increase data security and fulfill modern business imperatives. Advancements in the Hyland platform include Content Composer Foundation EP 3; Perceptive Content Foundation Enhancement Pack (EP) 3; Brainware for Invoices; Brainware Foundation EP2; Priority Work Management solution.Oct-2020: Hyland launched Hyland Experience Capture (HxC), an intelligent, web-based scanning, classification, and data extraction tool, and Hyland RPA, end-to-end robotic process automation (RPA) suite. The launch of these solutions added to Hyland’s content services suite complement Hyland’s mission to be the leading provider of advanced content services solutions leading digital transformation.Oct-2020: ABBYY launched Timeline 5, the only end-to-end Process Intelligence platform. This platform offers 360-degree visibility into business operations by integrating insights from people, processes, and content. By using its latest task mining capabilities and patent-pending process mining technology, Timeline evaluates desktop customer interaction data and effortlessly connects it with process details mined from system event data.Aug-2020: Software AG unveiled ARIS Process Mining SaaS, a new cloud platform for its popular process mining tool. It helps companies understand and fix process bottlenecks and inefficiencies to help their organization work more efficiently. ARIS Process Mining can easily be accessed via the cloud and are easy to utilize for those with no technical training. People with minimal office skills can understand the reality of their department’s process execution in under an hour.Jul-2020: Fujitsu introduced the world’s first AI technology that precisely captures important features, which includes the distribution and probability of high-dimensional data to enhance the precision of AI detection and judgment. Fujitsu integrated deep learning technology with its expertise in image compression technology, to create an AI technology that improves the processing of high-dimensional data with extensive learning technology, and to precisely take out data features.Apr-2020: Celonis unveiled the next generation of its platform, helping clients and partners to create purpose-built Operational Applications. Celonis Operational Applications integrate Celonis’ leading process mining engine with business context, AI, and automation to recognize friction in processes and take intelligent action to improve business operations for a favorable outcome.Scope of the StudyMarket Segments covered in the Report:By Type• On-premise• CloudBy Enterprise Size• Large Enterprises• Small & Medium Sized EnterprisesBy End User• BFSI• IT & Telecom• Manufacturing• Retail• Logistics & Transportation• Healthcare• OthersBy Geography• North Americao USo Canadao Mexicoo Rest of North America• Europeo Germanyo UKo Franceo Russiao Spaino Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao South Koreao Singaporeo Malaysiao Rest of Asia Pacific• LAMEAo Brazilo Argentinao UAEo Saudi Arabiao South Africao Nigeriao Rest of LAMEACompanies Profiled• SAP SE (Signavio GmbH)• Fujitsu Limited• Software AG• UiPath, Inc.• Hyland Software, Inc.• Kofax, Inc. (Thoma Bravo LLC)• Apromore Pty. Ltd.• myInvenio• ABBYY Solutions Limited• Celonis GmbHUnique Offerings • Exhaustive coverage• Highest number of market tables and figures• Subscription based model available• Guaranteed best price• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization freeRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06064815/?utm_source=GNWAbout ReportlinkerReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.__________________________ CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

  • Chris Paul passes Magic Johnson on all-time assists list in wild overtime win against Bucks

    With 13 assists on Monday night, Chris Paul moved past Magic Johnson into fifth on the NBA's all-time assists list

  • Report: Brad Stevens turned down $70M offer from Indiana to stay with Celtics

    The offer would have made Stevens the highest-paid coach in college basketball.

  • Zion Williamson raves about Madison Square Garden after Pelicans' loss to Knicks: 'I love playing here'

    Uh-oh, New Orleans.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • Former Florida State, NFL linebacker Geno Hayes, 33, under hospice care

    Geno Hayes, who played three seasons at Florida State and seven in the NFL with the Buccaneers, Bears and Jaguars, is under hospice care.

  • NBA roundup: Knicks roll on with 7th straight win

    RJ Barrett scored 18 of his 24 points as part of a huge third quarter for the New York Knicks as they topped the visiting Charlotte Hornets 109-97 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight win. The Knicks (32-27) shot 48.2 percent from the field, getting a boost from reserves Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley, who each racked up 17 points. Julius Randle and Reggie Bullock chipped in with 16 points apiece.

  • 2021 NFL Draft: Predicting who Patriots will select with 15th pick

    With exactly a week to go until the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft gets underway, our Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry unveil who they would take with the 15th overall pick if they were running the Patriots.

  • Julian Edelman’s pre-draft scouting report is incredibly accurate

    Julian Edelman's pre-draft scouting report is incredibly accurate.

  • Report: Ex-Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has revealed epilepsy diagnosis to NFL teams

    Widely expected to be a top 10 selection in the NFL draft, ex-Ohio State QB Justin Fields has reportedly informed teams of an epilepsy diagnosis.

  • Yankees should consider benching Gleyber Torres -- or optioning him

    The best arguments right now against the Yankees benching Gleyber Torres or optioning him to the alternate site might be Gio Urshela’s inexperience at shortstop and Tyler Wade’s light bat.