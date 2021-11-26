Raiders-Cowboys game huge hit for CBS’ TV ratings

The Las Vegas Raiders’ overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving was a huge win for the NFL and CBS.

The game pulled in the biggest audience for a regular-season contest since 1990.

CBS Sports’ Thanksgiving Day presentation of Las Vegas’ thrilling overtime win over Dallas on Thursday, Nov. 25 (4:35-8:32 PM, ET), projects to be the most-watched NFL regular-season game on any network since 1990 (NY Giants-San Francisco 49ers, 41.474 million, ABC, 12/3/90). The game delivered an estimated average viewership of 38.531 million, up +26% from last year’s comparable game window (30.680 million on FOX from 4:38-7:47pm), based on preliminary data.

The Thanksgiving game in the late-afternoon window last year saw Washington clobber Dallas.

The @NFLonCBS Thanksgiving Day Game Scores Big With Viewers, Projects as Most-Watched NFL-Regular Season Game on Any Network Since 1990 Full Release: https://t.co/sKg4wCVTWJ pic.twitter.com/pISjA81lXP — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 26, 2021

Viewership numbers are based upon preliminary data from Nielsen Fast Nationals and CBS’ estimated out-of-home audience.