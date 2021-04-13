Raiders address offensive line, safety in latest Mel Kiper Jr. mock draft

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
Unlike the previous two drafts, the Raiders are low on draft capital in the top-50. Since 2019, the team has made five first-round picks after trading away Amari Cooper and Khalil Mack. They no longer have that type of ammunition to go and get their guys, so draft sequencing is going to be more important than ever.

Entering the draft, the Raiders have two big holes on their roster. They need a starting right tackle and a free safety who can cover the deep third of the field. And in Mel Kiper Jr.’s latest mock draft, he has them addressing both needs with their first two picks.

Kiper has the Raiders picking USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 17 with the rationale being that he is the best offensive lineman on the board. He might be more of a guard in the NFL, but he should be a high-quality starter by the 2022 season.

At pick No. 48, he has them going with Richie Grant, the safety from Central Florida. Grant is an undersized safety, but he knows how to cover and can find the football. Here is Kiper’s explanation behind the selection:

“Grant is another player who made my superteam — he had 10 interceptions and forced six fumbles in his career. He’s always around the ball. He can play next to Johnathan Abram, who has limitations in coverage. I wouldn’t be surprised if the Raiders took another offensive lineman here, depending on their board, and they could be in the mix for an edge rusher.”

Grant might be the best safety in the class and is a perfect fit in Gus Bradley’s defense. He isn’t the biggest safety, but he has no problem matching up with running backs and tight ends in coverage. If picked, Grant would be a Day 1 starter for the Raiders and a big upgrade over what they’ve had at that position in the last decade.

If the Raiders are able to pull off a pairing of Alijah Vera-Tucker and Richie Grant in the first two rounds, it’s hard to imagine a better duo. Both players would be values where the Raiders pick and would be big upgrades. Consider this the best-case scenario for the Raiders in the first two rounds of the draft.

