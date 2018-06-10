Rafael Nadal vs Dominic Thiem, French Open 2018 men's final - live score updates

Rafael Nadal takes on Dominic Thiem attempting to win his 11th French Open title - Getty Images

2:20PM

Nadal* 2-0 Thiem (*denotes next server)

Nadal standing almost against the back wall lining up to receive a Thiem first serve. Even a second serve he opts to hang back. Nadal makes it six straight points at the start of the final with a delicate drop shot. Thiem puts on his sprinting boots but can't make the pick up. Thiem finally lands his first point for 15-30 when he puts an injection of pace on a backhand and catches Nadal out.

Thiem works Nadal well next, pushing him deep to one corner but then pushes a forehand long to hand Nadal two break points. Nadal makes the early break as Nadal slaps into the middle. The Austrian is tight, unsurprisingly. NADAL BREAKS.

2:15PM

Nadal 1-0 Thiem* (*denotes next server)

It's hot, humid and cloudy in Paris as Thiem decides to receive first. Nadal works the Thiem backhand during the first point to draw the level before a few crazy shout outs from the crowd briefly hold up Nadal's next service rotation.

Nadal serving and striking the ball well early on. A couple of forehands into the corner cause Thiem problems and he wraps up a love hold with a volley at the net.

2:09PM

Here's what they're playing for

Roger Waters and French actress Lea Seydoux unveil the Mousquetaires Cup Credit: AFP

2:03PM

Here come the players

Dominic Thiem walks on to Philippe Chatrier for his first ever grand slam final. Rafa Nadal strolls out, acknowledging the crowd with his left arm.

1:50PM

Paying tribute to the man himself Roland Garros

Ahead of the final there's a ceremony tribute to the aviation pioneer and war hero Roland Garros, who died 100 years ago this year.

Connaissez-vous Roland Garros ? Une cérémonie hommage à l'aviateur pour le centenaire de sa mort a lieu sur le Court Philippe-Chatrier avant la finale de #RG18pic.twitter.com/3ecqgRQg4L — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) June 10, 2018

Story Continues

French AlphaJet aircraft of the Patrouille de France fly over the Philippe Chatrier court Credit: AFP

1:44PM

Thiem needs to avoid handing Nadal free points

Thiem has surprisingly made 29 double faults in just six matches en route to the final. It largely depends on when these faults are made, but the Austrian mustn't give Nadal any free points today to. Nerves will be a factor, though, in his first slam final.

Nadal has made 17 double faults and dropped served nine times throughout the championships so far - one less than Thiem.

There's not much between the two men when it comes to break points saved and break points won either.

Thiem:

Break points saved = 21/30

Break Points won = 35/72

Nadal:

Break points saved = 35/45

Break points won = 36/76

Nadal has converted 36 of his break points won Credit: Getty Images

1:35PM

Crowd building on Chatrier

Almost ready. Cloudy and heaving conditions. pic.twitter.com/bB9pCmPvvg — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 10, 2018

1:29PM

Thiem 'is an animal physically'

Three-time French Open champion and Eurosport commentator Mats Wilander believes Thiem can worry Nadal if he takes risks like Schwartzman did in the quarter-finals.

"The only way to beat Rafa on clay is to take risks... to over-achieve you have to over-play and risk more than you feel comfortable doing. "If Thiem can do that and build enough hope in the first hour, hour and a half, maybe get the first set he can make it physical like he did in Madrid. I'm not sure if Thiem and Rafa had a run in the Bois de Boulogne that Rafa would win. "Thiem is an animal physically and in terms of hitting the ball hard on the forehand."

1:02PM

World No 1 ranking at stake

If Nadal improves his head-to-head record against Thiem to seven wins from 10 this afternoon, the Spaniard will also retain the world No 1 ranking. Lose and the baton is handed back to Roger Federer who makes his return to the court this week - a grass one at that - in Stuttgart.

Thiem, meanwhile, currently ranked eight in the world but seventh seed in Paris, will climb one place in the official standings regardless of today's outcome.

If the 24-year-old does upset Nadal, he would also become just the ninth man in the Open Era to beat the top two seeds at a grand slam - after taking out second seed Alexander Zverev in the quarters.

Dominic Thiem will climb to world No 7 regardless of the result today Credit: Reuters

12:32PM

How can Thiem overcome the King of Clay?

When you're facing a man whose record in Paris stands at 85-2, you've got to have the self belief that you're capable of going toe-to-toe with the claycourt king - and then some. That's the view of two-time French Open champion Jim Courier who has given an insight into how Thiem can help his cause today. Here's a snippet.

Dominic needs to serve in such a way that takes his opponent off the court. He needs to start the rallies from as offensive a point as possible against Nadal. So where he moves Nadal with his serve will be very important. Nadal is most dangerous from the middle of the court, so Thiem needs to avoid serving there. Even though on the ad court that’s the backhand which is normally what most players would target for Nadal. I still think it’s more important for him to sacrifice getting aces or free points for getting Nadal out of position away from the centre of the court. That’s the key thing to be aware of when serving. You can serve to hit aces and winners, or you can serve to hit set-up shots so your next shot after your serve is more effective. This incidentally is what Nadal does so well.

Thiem's serve against Nadal will be key Credit: Getty Images

10:47AM

Will Thiem make it a weekend of first-timers?

After Simona Halep won a maiden grand slam in the women's singles yesterday, what chance does Dominic Thiem have this afternoon of making it a weekend of first-timers?

Rafael Nadal, the 10-time champion only stands in the Austrian's path of winning a major in his first ever slam final. No pressure there then.

But Thiem has form against the Spaniard. He's the only player to beat Nadal on clay in the past two years - in Rome last year and in Madrid last month. This season no other player, not even the undisputed King of Clay, can count as many match wins on the red dirt as Thiem.

Fair enough Thiem was demolished by Nadal in last year's semi-final in Paris but today's seventh seed has added more aggression and self belief to his game. Thiem looks like he belongs on the big stage - but will he take that confidence into a showdown against Nadal who has only ever lost twice on the big Philippe Chatrier Court?

Diego Schwartzman has come closest this fortnight to become the third man to beat Nadal in Paris. The Argentine ended Nadal's run of 37 consecutive sets in a rain-delayed quarter-final before the Spaniard won the contest upon the resumption on Thursday under glorious blue skies.

The weather could yet play it's part in today's final. It is expected to be slightly overcast with light winds and a temperature of around the mid 20s. There is a slight chance of rain, but not until later in the afternoon after 5pm.

Can you see Thiem denying Nadal a record-extending 11th title at Roland Garros? I can't see past another Nadal victory but believe Thiem will take a set off the great man.