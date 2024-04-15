Rafael Nadal Returns to Tennis Tour: Here’s How to Stream the Barcelona Open Online

Tennis fans have a lot to look forward to this week as 22-time Grand Slam champ Rafael Nadal makes his return to the courts at the 2024 Barcelona Open.

The tennis star has not played since January’s Brisbane Internaional, where Nadal suffered a muscle injury during a quarterfinal loss. Though he briefly returned to play Carlos Alcaraz in March, it was for a one-off Netflix special and not an official tour event. The so-called “Netflix Slam” was won by Alcaraz, though Nadal’s surprising competitiveness immediately had on-lookers clamoring for his comeback. This week’s tournament will mark the Spaniard’s first clay-court match since winning the French Open in 2022.

Want to watch Nadal at the Barcelona Open? Here’s what you need to know.

How to Watch Barcelona Open Tennis 2024: Dates, Channel

This year’s Barcelona Open runs from April 13 to 21 at the the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona. You can watch Barcelona Open tennis on TV through Tennis Channel, which will have live coverage of Nadal’s return to tennis beginning Tuesday, April 16, not before 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET.

Tennis Channel will broadcast every round of the Barcelona Open (also known as the Torneo Conde de Godó), including men’s singles and men’s doubles. Tennis Channel is available on select cable packages, including DirecTV and Verizon Fios.

How to Watch Barcelona Open Tennis Online Free

Want to watch the Barcelona Open tennis tournament online without cable? There are a few ways to livestream Nadal’s return for free.

DirecTV Stream lets you watch live TV channels (including Tennis Channel) over the internet, from your phone, computer and tablet. You can also watch the Barcelona Open on TV by using the DirecTV Stream app.



Right now, the streamer is offering a five-day free trial that you can use to livestream Nadal at the Barcelona Open online free. Continue on with the Entertainment + Sports pack for $84.98/month or cancel anytime before your free trial is up to avoid being charged.

Fubo is another great option to livestream the Barcelona Open online for free. Fubo’s current deals include a seven-day free trial and free DVR to record Nadal (and all the tennis matches) to watch back on-demand.



Fubo lets you stream the Barcelona Open on Tennis Channel without needing a cable package (or even a TV for that matter); the Fubo app gets you a live Tennis Channel feed on your phone, tablet, laptop and smart TV. Continue on from $79.99/month after your week-long trial is up.

Hulu + Live TV offers the most streaming content for your buck, with the ability to watch the Barcelona Open live online, and get access to Hulu’s entire library of on-demand movies, shows, documentaries and specials.



Hulu’s Live TV lineup features 95+ channels, including T2, Tennis Channel’s second network. Use this three-day free trial to watch Barcelona Open tennis on Hulu online free. Packages start at $76.99/month after that.

🚨 OFFICIAL: Rafael Nadal will play at the Barcelona Open.



Everyone get ready, The 𝐆𝐎𝐀𝐓 is back!



Its going to be scary, but not for us. 😉 pic.twitter.com/KqlYQVDm8D — Rafael Nadal Fans Page (@jusvan28) April 15, 2024

Nadal is one of only a handful of players to win all four majors, including a record 14 titles at the French Open. He is also the winningest player at the Barcelona Open, having captured the clay court title 12 times. In fact, the center court at the Real Club de Tenis Barcelona was renamed Pista Rafa Nadal (Rafa Nadal Arena) in 2017.

