Rafael Nadal pulls out of Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics in shock announcement

Rafael Nadal has dealt a major blow to Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympics by announcing he will miss both events.

Nadal is a two-time winner at SW19, his last victory coming in 2010. He's also a double Olympic champion having won gold in singles in Beijing in 2008 and in doubles with Marc Lopez in Rio in 2016, when he also carried Spain's flag in the opening ceremony.

Last week, he saw his hopes of a record 21st Grand Slam title ended at the French Open when he lost in four gruelling sets to eventual winner Novak Djokovic.

The Spaniard revealed after the match he would be considering his schedule due to the quick turnaround from the clay to grass.

And in a lengthy post on his social media accounts, the 34-year-old said his decision not to play in the two showpiece events was based on listening to his body, after a history of injuries.

He said: "I have decided not to participate at this year’s Championships at Wimbledon and the Olympic Games in Tokyo. It’s never an easy decision to take but after listening to my body and discuss it with my team I understand that it is the right decision.

"The goal is to prolong my career and continue to do what makes me happy, that is to compete at the highest level and keep fighting for those professional and personal goals at the maximum level of competition.

"The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between RG and Wimbledon, didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate after the always demanding clay court season. They have been two months of great effort and the decision I take is focused looking at the mid and long term.

"Sport prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles. I want to send a special message to my fans around the world, to those in the United Kingdom and Japan in particular.

"The Olympic Games always meant a lot and they were always a priority as a Sports person, I found the spirit that every sports person in the world wants to live. I personally had the chance to live 3 of them and had the honor to be the flag bearer for my country.“