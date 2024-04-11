Racing season gets underway at Davenport Speedway

The IITI Group has partnered with Struck Racing Promotions and Davenport Speedway to provide a $10,000 bonus point fund for the 2024 racing season, a news release says. To be eligible for the point fund, racers must have an IITI Racing decal on their car each time they race at Davenport, the release says.

The 2024 racing season at Davenport Speedway is slated to get underway on Friday, April 12, with the Koehler Electric Season Opener. All six weekly classes will be in action. The Davenport Speedway is at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

For more information, visit here.

The IITI Racing bonus point fund covers all six weekly classes. It is in addition to the regular IMCA point fund for Davenport’s four weekly classes sanctioned by the International Motor Contest Association. IMCA sanctioned classes at Davenport are Late Models, Modifieds, SportMods, and Hobby Stocks.

New Davenport promoter Jeff Struck said “We are excited to be doing this with the IITI Group. This is a big commitment on their part. They have been a long-time supporter of racing in this area.”

With 58 years of experience, the IITI GROUP is a diversified mechanical systems insulation, asbestos/lead/mold remediation, infection control, and building systems insulation contractor. The corporate headquarters is in Davenport. They have provided services in Iowa, Illinois, Southern Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Northern Missouri.

