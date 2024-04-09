Rachel Nichols: Bronny James will play for Lakers if LeBron James wants

Bronny James, the son of LeBron James, has made himself eligible for this year’s NBA draft, while still retaining the option to transfer from the University of Southern California and possibly stay in school. While he isn’t even close to the best prospect this year, he may be the most intriguing one just because of his father.

The elder James has stated multiple times that he would love to play alongside his son. While it isn’t clear if the feeling is mutual, it could play a role in what the elder James does past this season.

He can opt out of his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and become a free agent this summer. While there’s a good chance he will remain put, he could always urge the Lakers to bring his son aboard.

Rachel Nichols said on Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” that she feels if the elder James wants to stay with the Lakers, the Lakers will add his son because of oner Jeanie Buss’ history of treating her franchise players well.

Will Bronny James remain in college for another year or go pro? "If LeBron wants to play a year with him, he will be on the Lakers next year." @Rachel__Nichols pic.twitter.com/OECN2j0rSg — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) April 8, 2024

“He will play in the NBA on the Lakers next year because Jeanie Buss has a history of treating her star players like stars…Bronny James has gotten evaluated by scouts as a potential late second-rounder, someone you might put on a two-way contract,” she mentioned. “He has got high basketball IQ. He is willing to be an on-ball defender…He has got more of an NBA body.”

Jeanie Buss’ father, the late Dr. Jerry Buss, also went the extra mile to treat his superstars very well when he owned the Lakers from 1979 until his death in 2013. Some may balk at the idea of bringing in the younger James just to placate his father, but the team would clearly be better off with his father than without him.

Experts seem divided about how the younger James would do in the NBA if he entered the league next season. While some feel he’s clearly not ready and may have to go down to the G League, some others think he’d do better in the pros where he could play off of a star or two.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire