Scouts seem divided on Bronny James’ NBA potential

On Friday, Bronny James, the son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, announced on Instagram that he will be making himself eligible for this year’s NBA draft. At the same time, he entered the college transfer portal, just in case his workouts with NBA teams don’t yield any attractive opportunities.

It wasn’t exactly a surprise, as it had been hinted for months that he would do exactly that, especially with his father’s ability to become a free agent this summer and his father’s stated desire to play alongside him.

The problem is that the younger James averaged just 4.8 points a game on 36.6% overall shooting and 26.7% from 3-point range as a freshman at the University of Southern California this season. Multiple pundits have stated that at least right now, he has limited upside at the next level.

A Los Angeles Times article shed more light on what may lay ahead for him should he remain draft-eligible. The consensus, according to that article, is that the 6-foot-4 guard could go somewhere in the second round of June’s draft.

One scout said that a team could take the younger James there in an attempt to coax the elder James its way this summer.

Via Los Angeles Times:

“It’s a bad draft and teams might think they can lure LeBron,” one Western Conference scout said. “So owners might take the chance in the second round because it will make them tons of money financially and they’ll sell out arenas.”

On the other hand, there may be a growing belief that the elder James will simply re-up with the Lakers. He did say recently he will let his son decide what’s best for himself.

One Western Conference executive doesn’t think the younger James deserves to go high in the draft, but that the 19-year-old could have potential as a supporting player.

“If his name wasn’t Bronny James, I would say I thought he’s a late second-rounder who is a draftable two-way [contract],” the executive said. “The things he does well help really good teams.”

The younger James started to develop a reputation a year ago during his final season of high school basketball as a smart player who may not be a freakish athlete like his father, but shows good fluidity, especially in the open court, and had developed into a dependable 3-point shooter and strong defender. According to some reports, he also has a good attitude, despite his extremely privileged background.

Another executive praised him while calling him “a glue guy.”

“[He’s got an] NBA body and is a solid athlete,” the other executive said. “Smart player, solid on-ball defender and can maybe become a solid perimeter shooter.”

There was one executive who feels the younger James has greatly developed and improved in a short amount of time.

“Two years ago, I didn’t think he could play,” one of the executives said. “He was a hard-playing, physical kid. But he couldn’t shoot. He was like a college-player De’Anthony Melton. … But starting with the summer before he got to USC, he really improved his shot.”

Yet another executive also praised the guard’s improvement but feels he isn’t physically gifted enough to thrive.

“I’m thrilled with the improvement he’s made, but I worry he’s always going to be a small shooting guard who can’t get to his spots,” he said.

On the other hand, one scout seems to believe the younger James can do well in a complementary or “connector” role, especially if he plays alongside a superstar.

“He needs and fits with better players around him where he plays a smaller role,” the scout said. “More of a combo guard right now. The best thing he does offensively is shoot the ball. Willing passer, not a creator, but he moves the ball and makes extra passes within the offense.”

It remains to be seen if that superstar would be the elder James.

