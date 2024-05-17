Racers flock to The New River Rush Adventure Race

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS) – Thrill seekers and elite racers from West Virginia and around the nation gathered in Fayette County the weekend of May 17th through May 19th for The New River Rush Adventure Race.

The New River Rush Adventure Race is a challenge spanning throughout the epic New River Gorge. The Rev-endurance 50 hour challenge race is for experienced and beginner outdoor enthusiasts alike.

On Friday, May 17th, teams of one to four competitors were biking, hiking, and white water rafting in an action packed challenge.

On Saturday, May 18th, a 12-hour race was hosted, like the 50 hour challenge, but compacted into one day of challenges. Nick Hurff, Race Director for Rev-endurance, said Fayette County is the perfect place for an event like this.

“The New River is just packed with adventure. You get water, climbing, repelling, amazing terrain, and the historic side of it. Bringing back this race that was really good that people wanna come back to and being able to bring that back to life is fantastic,” said Hurff.

People that were willing to face the challenge brought sleeping bags, food, and other supplies to face wild and wonderful West Virginia.

Beginners were welcome to take their time with this challenge and 59News had the chance to speak to a two first time racers from Indiana.

Ted Scott and Abby Bryte said preparation is key when facing a challenge like this.

“[You’re] mountaineering training, running, cycling…obviously, maybe going out and doing like back to back days where you’re hiking for a while. A couple hours hiking, and a couple hours on your bike and just repeat that for as long as you can,” said Scott to 59News.

“Lots of weighted stairs. Tons of weighted stairs. We do a lot of that,” said Bryte.

The New River Rush Adventure Race was not only an intense event, but an opportunity for new and experienced racers to grow in their favorite hobby.

