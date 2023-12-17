R.J. Davis ties program record against Kentucky

When it comes to free throws in college basketball, few players are as automatic as UNC shooting guard R.J. Davis.

On Saturday night, Davis’ eight made free throws were a major reason the Tar Heels hung around in an 87-83 loss to Kentucky. He also made eight field goals, including a 3-of-9 mark from deep.

Not only was Davis’ night from the charity stripe impressive, it also tied a program record.

One of Davis’ assistant coaches, Jeff Lebo, made 41 consecutive free throws during his UNC playing days (1985-1989).

Davis tied that mark on Saturday night, just barely missing on surpassing it when his final free throw attempt went off the rim.

Davis tied Jeff Lebo's school record with 41 made free throws in a row before missing just his third of the season. — Carolina Basketball Stats & Info (@UNCMBBStats) December 17, 2023

On a night where not a lot of scoring worked, outside of Davis and Cormac Ryan, free throws played a major factor. Carolina enjoyed a slight edge in makes, converting 21-of-27 attempts to Kentucky’s 19-of-26.

If Davis keeps aggressively driving to the win on Wednesday night against Oklahoma, he’ll have a chance to start a new streak. Even the best basketball players miss an occasional free throw – see Steph Curry for reference.

