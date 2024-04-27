Quick Hits: What Tyler Guyton really brings to the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys went offensive line with their first pick, but not without getting a little extra. The Detroit Lions gave the Cowboys their No.29 pick and third round pick (73) in exchange for the the Cowboys first round No. 24 pick and a 2025 7th rounder. With the No. 29 pick, Dallas selected Oklahoma protector Tyler Guyton.

Guyton is a four-year player and a monster of a man, standing at 6-foot-7 and 330 pounds with an 82-inch wingspan, 34-inch arms and 10-inch hands. The enticing part about Guyton is how well he moves. His movement would be considered impressive for a regular-sized tackle, but extra impressive for a man of his size. Guyton plays with tenacity and solid play strength.

On the flip side of that, Guyton protected the quarterback’s blindside as a right tackle during his four years at Oklahoma, but is switching to left tackle for the Cowboys.

He plays tall, hindering leverage and has wild hand placement and hand fighting technique. He’ll have a lot of adjustments to make to his game playing left tackle and further refining his technique.

The upside for Guyton’s traits is tremendous, and the Cowboys tend to do a phenomenal job with developing early round offensive lineman. The sky is the limit for Guyton in Dallas.

Pick Grade: B+

