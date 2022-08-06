Quick-hit takeaways from Day 9 of Dolphins’ training camp

On Saturday, the Miami Dolphins hit the practice fields at the Baptist Health Training Complex across from Hard Rock Stadium for the second day in a row. Once again, fans were in attendance and got to enjoy some solid competition with both sides recording some highlight plays.

As is customary, the fans were pumped up by the rookies, and for this session, those duties fell into the hands of defensive linemen Ben Stille and Jordan Williams. Stille dropped to the ground and showed off his best dance move – the worm, while Williams supported.

That’s the type of practice it was going to be. Here’s what we learned from the ninth day of Dolphins’ training camp.

Practice player of the day

For the second time during the offseason program, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins rocked the orange, as he was honored as the practice player of the day. On Friday, Wilkins had a number of run stops and sacks that contributed to the coaching staff’s decision.

🔸 @cwilkins42 is wearing the Orange Jersey today!! 🔸 … so you already know @HamiltonMusical is gonna be blasting on the aux today 👀 pic.twitter.com/LMAicMcwUt — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 6, 2022

Player participation:

Cornerback Byron Jones is still on the PUP list, so he’s unable to practice.

Center Michael Deiter is dealing with a foot injury and has missed a string of practices.

Safeties Clayton Fejedelem and Sheldrick Redwine were absent on Saturday as was punter Thomas Morstead. All three are battling undisclosed injuries.

Running backs Sony Michel and Raheem Mostert were limited participants as were linebacker Melvin Ingram and fullback Alec Ingold.

Trio of wideouts had great days

Story continues

Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle and Erik Ezukanma separated themselves on Saturday, as all three made a number of impressive plays. While the rookie is likely going to be the fourth receiver at the position on the depth chart, he’s looked better than that with his best play being another jump ball that he brought in for a touchdown.

Waddle caught nearly everything that came his direction. He had a toe-tapper and showed the burst to split defenders after some plays.

Hill was just his normal self, but it’s still always impressive to see him reach his top speed.

The rookie quarterback ends his streak

Skylar Thompson had gone eight practice sessions without throwing an interception, but that streak came to an end on Saturday when he was picked off by undrafted rookie safety Verone McKinley III.

While that was a low point, it was far from a bad day for the quarterback. He completed a number of chunk plays, as he continues to prove his worth as an NFL quarterback.

No. 4 cornerback update

Noah Igbinoghene and Trill Williams are continuing to battle for the fourth spot on the cornerback depth chart, and both had ample opportunities on Saturday to showcase their abilities. Williams had a stretch in the second set of team drills where he great coverage on some of Miami’s top receivers.

Igbinoghene had a diving interception of Tagovailoa and also made a run stop at the line of scrimmage.

1

1

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire