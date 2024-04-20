Queens Park Rangers 1-0 Preston North End: Lyndon Dykes goal enough for Hoops

Lyndon Dykes' first-half goal was enough to win all three points as QPR beat Preston at Loftus Road to close in on Championship safety.

The game's only goal came as Preston keeper Freddie Woodman fumbled a cross from the left that he tried to catch into the path of the waiting Dykes, who poked the ball home from close range.

Preston did well to deny the hosts a second but were unable to get back into the game themselves.

The win moves the Hoops up to 50 points and 18th in the Championship, six points above third-from-bottom Huddersfield with two games remaining.

Sheffield Wednesday, in 23rd, are behind the Terriers on goal difference but have a game in hand, which they play when they travel to Blackburn on Sunday.

Both sides went close to scoring early on, Lucas Andersen volleying narrowly wide for QPR before Asmir Begovic was called into action, saving from close range as Preston's Liam Millar tried to find an opener just after 10 minutes.

The home side then took the lead, Dykes reacting well to Woodman's error to side-foot the ball into the net from a narrow angle.

The 28-year-old's goal was his fifth in the Championship this season, scoring for the first time since January.

The home side came close to making it two before the break as Chris Willock forced Woodman into a save with a curling effort from 20 yards out.

And they continued pushing for another after half-time, putting the visitors under pressure and coming close on a number of occasions.

Despite his mistake for the goal, Woodman made an impressive save low to his left to deny Ilias Chair, as the Morocco international headed towards goal with 15 minutes remaining.

Just after that, Millar struck an effort with the outside of his boot but it was dealt with well by Begovic.

There were strong appeals for a penalty to QPR in the final 10 minutes but referee Gavin Ward waved away claims that Jordan Storey used his arm to clear a cross away.

While Rangers are close to safety, Preston are now mathematically unable to make the play-offs as the gap to sixth-placed Norwich City is now nine points, with the Lilywhites having just two league games remaining.

QPR head coach Martí Cifuentes told BBC Radio London:

"We are very happy to get the three points, we performed at a good level against a good team.

"I'm very glad for all the guys and their performances, I'm happy for Lyndon Dykes, it was an important goal.

"This team never gave up, the last moments were very difficult and we needed to be focused, the team did a great job."