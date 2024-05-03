A quarterback returning kicks? The Steelers consider it with Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers might use their prized new quarterback, Justin Fields, in a special new role — returning kickoffs — under revamped NFL kicking guidelines that take effect this fall.

Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren revealed the potential unorthodox scheme on an episode of the "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast that posted Thursday.

"Our special teams coordinator was talking about Justin Fields being back there," Warren said to the laughs and gasps of the audience.

Warren admitted that Steelers in the meeting were taken aback by special team coordinator Danny Smith's potential use of Fields.

"We're like hold on, hold on," a smiling Warren said. “We looked at him like, 'Justin Fields will be back there?'”

The league in March approved what might be the most significant rules change in NFL history by totally revamping kickoffs.

Starting this season, the ball will be booted from the kicking team's 35-yard line, with the rest of the coverage team lined up at the receivers' 40-yard line.

Receiving team blockers will be face to face with the kicking team at the 35, and no one can move until the returner catches the ball, probably around the goal line.

The radical new alignment gives returners space to possibly break off big runbacks and protect all players from high-speed collisions, because blocking would commence immediately.

Fields has been clocked as fast as 4.44 seconds in the 40-yard dash, making him one of the game's fastest quarterbacks. That kind of speed could be a valuable weapon with the open field brought by new kickoff rules.

Under previous rules, the kicking team would boot from its own 35 with the receiving blockers 10 to 15 yards off, protecting against an onside kick.

As soon as the boot went deep, everyone would sprint into the receiving team's end as the kick coverage team pursued with a head of steam looking for big hits.

Warren said he'd be up for running kickoffs back this year.

"I mean, I would; I think it's pretty cool," he said. "As soon as you touch the ball that's when everything starts to happen."

Chicago traded Fields to Pittsburgh in March, clearing the way for the Bears to pick USC QB Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Fields was 10-28 over three seasons in Chicago. He threw for 6,674 yards and 40 touchdowns while adding 2,220 yards and 14 scores on the ground.

