Quarterback controversy at Texas football? Here's how we see Arch Manning, Quinn Ewers

Arch Manning stole the show at Texas' spring game, while Quinn Ewers played sparingly.

What does that mean? Well, for first up, let's slow the idea of any Texas quarterback controversy. Ewers didn't play much because he's got a grip on the starting job. This scrimmage became more focused on developing backup quarterbacks.

"I know what Quinn’s about,” Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said.

Manning's 355 passing yards were a sign of abilities and his growth and evidence that Texas possesses more than one talented quarterback. What a luxury. Not even Georgia or Alabama have a backup quarterback like Manning.

On this edition of "SEC Football Unfiltered," a podcast from the USA TODAY Network, hosts Blake Toppmeyer and John Adams review Manning's spring game, what it means for Texas' season and whether the Longhorns are the top threat to Georgia in the SEC.

They also highlight the performance of another backup quarterback, Florida freshman DJ Lagway, and project whether Lagway can help dial down the heat on embattled coach Billy Napier.

TOPPMEYER: I predict SEC football division standings for old times' sake. Long live the East and West!

ADAMS: Would Tennessee coach Josh Heupel like to throw a dart at me?

OPINION: Arch Manning sizzles for Texas, but Quinn Ewers is clearly the Longhorns' starter

Here's a snippet of their conversation pertaining to Texas and Manning:

Does Texas have a quarterback controversy between Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning?

Toppmeyer: No. Ewers remains the starter. Manning’s development simply means that not only does Texas possess one of the SEC's best starting quarterbacks, it also boasts one of the SEC’s premier backup quarterbacks.

Adams: As a true freshman, Manning didn’t even become Texas’ top backup, resulting in some skepticism about his future. Was Manning overrated? I never bought that idea. I trust Manning genetics. He’s going to become a good starting quarterback. When will that happen? Not sure. There’s no need for him to transfer. He can remain at Texas and be Ewers’ heir apparent. There's no QB controversy for now, but fans might get restless if Ewers endures any rough patches.

–––––––––

Should Texas be concerned about Arch Manning transferring?

Toppmeyer: I don’t think so. If you’re Steve Sarkisian, you don’t position your backup quarterback to throw for 355 yards and three touchdowns in the spring game if you’re worried about him transferring. Some quarterbacks are comfortable waiting their turn to become the starter at a premier program. See Georgia’s Carson Beck and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier. Manning is in line to become Texas’ starter in 2025 as a redshirt sophomore. Why transfer?

Adams: Manning doesn’t need to duck into the portal for an NIL cash grab. The Mannings make calculated decisions with an eye on long-term upside. If Manning thinks Texas is the best place for him to be for his career, he’s not going anywhere.

Is Texas the top threat to Georgia for the SEC Championship?

Toppmeyer: Yes. Texas’ reloaded wide receiving corps caught my attention in the spring game. The Longhorns have the SEC’s most complete roster this side of Georgia.

Adams: Texas should fare well in its SEC debut, but I lean toward Ole Miss as Georgia’s top threat. This is the best team Lane Kiffin has assembled.

