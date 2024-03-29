Qualifying for Europe would be 'highly successful season'

[BBC]

Newcastle return to action after the international break in 10th position in the Premier League, in a middle of a group of clubs still with genuine hopes of qualifying for Europe next season.

The Magpies host seventh-placed West Ham, who are four points ahead of Eddie Howe's side, on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

BBC Radio Newcastle's Matthew Raisbeck told the Total Sport podcast: "I think there are possibly six or seven clubs, Newcastle and West Ham among them, who are trying to get into those final two or three European places. Newcastle do still have a great opportunity of returning to Europe next season, but I think they need to beat West Ham at home.

"If they can get back into Europe this season, after all of the challenges they've faced, after the highs of last year and with an acceptance from most observers and most fans that it was going to be more difficult this time - and it certainly has been - I would say that's still a highly successful season.

"It is far better than anything that pre-dated last year during the decade and a half of the Mike Ashley ownership, apart from the one season when they finished fifth.

"They can still get something great out of this season, but it needs to start with West Ham. Then it's Everton and Fulham. It's a good set of fixtures over the next week or so potentially, to really close the gap and get into the European places."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds