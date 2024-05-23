Who will qualify for Paris Olympics in tennis? Standings going into French Open

The French Open is the final tournament in Olympic tennis qualifying.

After Roland Garros, the ATP and WTA rankings will determine the bulk of the 64-player men's and women's singles fields for the Paris Games.

Then those players will return to Roland Garros for Olympic competition from July 27 through Aug. 4.

Here are key Olympic qualifying questions going into the French Open:

Who makes the U.S. Olympic tennis team?

Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula (who will miss the French Open due to injury recovery), Taylor Fritz, Tommy Paul and Ben Shelton (who may skip the Olympics) have already mathematically clinched spots in the Paris Games singles fields.

Up to four American men and four American women can qualify for the Olympics in singles in total, so some spots are still to be determined going into the French Open.

For the women, Danielle Collins and Madison Keys will grab the last two spots if no Americans ranked below them make the French Open final.

On the men's side, Shelton has decided not to play the Olympics if he qualifies, according to the International Tennis Federation. Shelton, who said in March that he was "leaning toward" not playing in the Paris Games, has not publicly announced a final decision.

If Shelton does not play, then Frances Tiafoe and Sebastian Korda are in strong position to grab the last two U.S. men's singles spots.

Chris Eubanks, the next American in the rankings, needs to reach at least the French Open semifinals to have any chance to pass Tiafoe or Korda.

More players can make the Olympic team in doubles events only.

Will Rafael Nadal qualify for the Olympics?

Nadal, the record 14-time French Open champion, is currently ranked No. 276 in the world after missing most of the last year and a half due to injuries.

But Nadal can use a protected ranking available to players who miss at least six months of competition. Nadal is using a protected ranking of No. 9 in the world to play the French Open and can also use it to qualify for the Olympics regardless of his result at Roland Garros.

Will Andy Murray qualify for the Olympics?

Murray, the Olympic singles gold medalist in 2012 and 2016, is currently ranked No. 75 in the world. Though Murray was recently sidelined two months by a left ankle injury, he is not eligible for a protected ranking.

Even if Murray finishes the French Open outside of Olympic qualifying position by rankings, he can get into the Olympic field by filling one of two available spots for past Grand Slam champions or Olympic gold medalists.

Murray will only be eligible for that spot if no more than three other British men qualify for the Olympics outright by singles ranking after the French Open. Currently, Murray is the fourth-ranked British man and the next man up is No. 147 in the world, far off from Olympic qualification.

Will Naomi Osaka qualify for the Olympics?

Osaka, a four-time Grand Slam singles champion, is still eligible to use a protected ranking after returning this past January from July 2023 childbirth.

Osaka, who lit the cauldron at the Tokyo Olympic Opening Ceremony, is currently ranked No. 134 in the world. She used a protected ranking of No. 46 to enter the French Open.

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist, is also eligible to use a protected ranking for Olympic entry. Bencic, who had daughter Bella on April 23, is expected to return to competition as a mom but has not announced when that will be.

