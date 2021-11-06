QTNA Week 9: Regret over Fields? Cowboys’ weaknesses? Broncos under-the-radar players

The Dallas Cowboys are big favorites entering Week 9, but should they be? All signs point to yes. For one, the Denver Broncos have lost four of their last five games, and Dallas is returning home after two road games bookended the bye week. The Cowboys have outscored their opponents 121-69 at AT&T Stadium, a fittingly nice scoring margin for a team averaging over 40 points a home contest.

Still, the Broncos have enjoyed a steady edge over the Cowboys in recent years, so a win isn’t preordained. While the teams only match up once every four years, it’s easy to lose track of where each franchise is if not paying close attention. To help out with that, Jon Heath, managing editor of Broncos Wire sat down to provide answers to a few questions that need answers. In exchange, Cowboys Wire offered some enemy intel in return.

Broncos Wire: Is Dak Prescott trending toward playing in Week 9?

Cowboys Wire:

Yes, Prescott has emphatically stated that he’s playing, and he even took the opportunity to announce who his starting tackles would be (Terence Steele at LT for Tyron Smith, La’el Collins back in the lineup at RT). Prescott didn’t practice with the 1s last week but he has this week, indicating the calf is doing well. He’s not 100% yet, but certainly good enough to give it a go. Cooper Rush was a nice story on Backup QB Weekend, but there’s a huge dropoff from an MVP candidate to a journeyman making his first start.

Cowboys Wire: Talk to me about the Teddy Bridgewater-Drew Lock situation. How are things going, what will the offseason look like for Denver and are there any Justin Fields regrets?

Broncos Wire:

The Broncos picking Bridgewater over Lock was a clear sign that Lock doesn’t have a future in Denver. The Broncos also played Bridgewater through injury on a short week despite saying in August that they could win games with either QB. They have clearly given up on Lock and Bridgewater is fine, but he’s not a long-term solution. Denver will presumably return to the QB market next offseason.

Many fans wanted Justin Fields, but it seems GM George Paton didn’t rate him highly. If Paton lands a top QB in 2022, that could payoff, but many will second guess the GM’s decision unless/until the Broncos find a QB.

Broncos Wire: Do the Cowboys have any notable weakness the Broncos might be able to exploit?

Cowboys Wire:

The Cowboys’ defense can be passed on. For the first time since Week 13 in 2020, they failed to secure two turnovers in a contest, not even notching one against Minnesota on Sunday night. That’s been their bread and butter until they ran into an incompetent Kirk Cousins in Week 8. Normally they give up the yards and then make a couple plays that give extra possessions to the offense but Cousins inaccuracy did the job for them last week. There were plenty of plays to be made so it is all on the ability of the signal caller they face.

Cowboys Wire: The Broncos seem to be a bit of a Jekyl and Hyde team based on the quality of opponent. What's something they've been able to hang their hat on each week?

Broncos Wire:

Nothing. Literally nothing. The defense will have a decent game then a terrible game (on course for a terrible game this week). The offense was okay the first three weeks against bad opponents but even then there were red flags about play calling, third down conversions, red zone percentage and player roles. Denver’s special teams has improved in recent weeks, but it’s still not a strength. On paper, the Broncos’ secondary is a strength, but they haven’t been playing like it lately.

Broncos Wire: Does Dallas have any under-the-radar players who Denver fans should be mindful of?

Cowboys Wire:

WR Cedrick Wilson is the trick play guy and a downfield receiving threat, though it will be interesting to see if Michael Gallup returns to WR3 after missing the last six games with a calf strain. Terence Steele as noted above has been excellent filling in at right tackle, now he’ll play the left side and if he performs as well there, he could be the heir apparent. On defense, Donovan Wilson is a big hitter at safety who’s returning from a groin injury. Dallas runs a lot of big nickel with Jayron Kearse playing more of a LB role so look for those guys to mix it up a bit and a forced fumble could be on the way if the ball carriers aren’t holding it high and tight.

Cowboys Wire: Now that Von Miller is in the Broncos rear-view mirror - who seems ready to step up into the void and become a name player in Denver?

Broncos Wire:

Justin Simmons? If he’s not already a name player. Jerry Jeudy and Pat Surtain have potential to become household names too, if they aren’t already. But nobody can replace the persona of Miller in the locker room. He was the Broncos’ quarterback figure in the post-Peyton Manning era. Denver couldn’t be more boring than they are these days.

Broncos Wire: Jabril Cox was a popular pick for the Broncos in mock drafts earlier this year. How has he looked for the Cowboys so far?

Cowboys Wire:

He was playing almost exclusively on special teams and with the release of Jaylon Smith was expected to get more run. Unfortunately Cox tore his ACL covering kicks last week and is done for the season. There was a lot of hope that he was going to be a starter by season end but now he’s on the shelf and hopefully can return next season back in form.

Cowboys Wire: Patrick Surtain, Jr. was the apple of the Cowboys' eye in the draft, has he been everything that was expected and is there any regret over not having Justin Fields in the fold?

Broncos Wire:

No regrets yet because Surtain could be a lockdown CB for a decade and if the Broncos land somebody like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson in 2022, everyone will love the Surtain pick in hindsight. With Fields, it really just depends on how quickly the Broncos are able to find a franchise QB. As for Surtain himself, he’s had just a handful of growing pains that are to be expected from a rookie, but overall he’s been fantastic. It’s clear that he has a bright future.

Broncos Wire: What's your prediction for Sunday -- who wins and why?

Cowboys Wire:

It’s hard to pick against the Cowboys’ right now. They’ve shown they can overcome pretty much any loss and still roll. No DE DeMarcus Lawrence. No 3T Neville Gallimore. No 1T Carlos Watkins. No RT La’el Collins. No QB Dak Prescott. No problem without those starters. They’ve also lost several other players such as second-round corner Kelvin Joseph, third-round DE Chauncey Golston, Wilson mentioned earlier, Brent Urban, Dorance Armstrong… the beat goes on. Dallas is a Super Bowl contender, the Broncos aren’t. This should be a 7-10 point home win for Dallas. Should. (edited)

Cowboys Wire: All hail the early game slot for those of use who have to cover the contest. What's your final score prediction for Sunday?

Broncos Wire:

Early games are the best games. Denver might actually make this game closer than some people expect — that tends to happen in the NFL when few see it coming — but it won’t be enough to pull off an upset win. Cowboys, 29-20.

