QB Taulia Tagovailoa to participate in Cardinals’ rookie minicamp

The Arizona Cardinals do not have a rookie quarterback on their roster currently. Because rookie minicamp begins Thursday, that means the Cardinals need to bring one in.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, they have invited Taulia Tagovailoa, the younger brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, to participate in rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

Tagovailoa participated in the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie minicamp last week and gets another shot.

He is 5-10 and 200 pounds and started three seasons at Maryland. In 2023, he passed for 3,377 yards, 25 touchdowns and threw 11 interceptions.

He is undersized and has quick feet but was not a dynamic runner (only 205 career rushing yards) and does not have the great arm talent his brother does.

The Cardinals currently have three quarterbacks on the roster — starter Kyler Murray, backup Desmond Ridder, whom they acquired via trade this offseason, and 2023 fifth-round pick Clayton Tune.

